LOL! Cue the SHRIEKING: Check Out the Test Trump Has Planned for AOC and Jasmine Crockett (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on July 15, 2025
Meme

Never let it be said that Trump is not a giver.

The man is constantly seeking ways to improve our country, its people, and even its government. It's hard to argue with him when he points out that we don't really need any more people with low IQs in our government. We're all full up. Bigly.

On that note, it sounds like Trump has plans to test the IQs of two of the dumbest individuals in Congress to determine who is the smarter of the two. Ok, so it's not a real test but it's hilarious, and you know when AOC and Jasmine Crockett see or hear this, they'll flip out.

*snort*

It's only fair, you know? Americans should know that they have the smartest of the two least intelligent people in Congress.

Trump is right, again.

Now THAT is something we'd watch. Especially if there was a category on garbage disposals, since AOC seems to be confused by them in general.

*cough cough*

Heck, sell tickets. We might be able to pay off our debt.

Heh.

