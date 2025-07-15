LOL! Cue the SHRIEKING: Check Out the Test Trump Has Planned for AOC and Jasmine Crockett (Watch)

Never let it be said that Trump is not a giver.

The man is constantly seeking ways to improve our country, its people, and even its government. It's hard to argue with him when he points out that we don't really need any more people with low IQs in our government. We're all full up. Bigly.

On that note, it sounds like Trump has plans to test the IQs of two of the dumbest individuals in Congress to determine who is the smarter of the two. Ok, so it's not a real test but it's hilarious, and you know when AOC and Jasmine Crockett see or hear this, they'll flip out.

*snort*

.@POTUS: "AOC — look, I think she's very nice but she's very Low IQ and we really don't need low IQ. Between her and Crockett, we're going to give them both an IQ test to see who comes out best." 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ycIZmenwLL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 15, 2025

It's only fair, you know? Americans should know that they have the smartest of the two least intelligent people in Congress.

Trump is right, again.

I would live to see those two geniuses on Celebrity Jeopardy. — Purvi Rajani (@PurviRajani) July 15, 2025

Now THAT is something we'd watch. Especially if there was a category on garbage disposals, since AOC seems to be confused by them in general.

Begun- the clown wars has 🤡💥🤡 pic.twitter.com/gHpr8Ict4Z — Just Sayin’ 🇺🇲 (@catmrow0) July 15, 2025

*cough cough*

I'd pay to have that televised or streamed live! — Kristina B. 🇺🇸 #TrumpGirl #AmericaFirst (@MAGAGurl86) July 15, 2025

Heck, sell tickets. We might be able to pay off our debt.

Heh.

