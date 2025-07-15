Mamdani Blames Trump for NYC Tourism Drop and Not Streets Filled with Crime,...
The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How Damn STUPID He Is About Illegals

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on July 15, 2025
Twitchy

Billy Baldwin has slowly but surely become the dumbest Baldwin, and considering how dumb Alex and the rest of them are, that's saying something. For example, Baldwin doesn't seem to understand that illegally entering our country is a crime.

So the moment they broke the law to cross our border, they became criminals. And just because Baldwin likes to use them to provide services like picking his food, building his buildings, and cleaning up after him, that doesn't make them any more legal being here.

And the fact his community depends on employers taking advantage of illegals is not a good thing.

Isn't it cute how he calls them 'undocumented workers?' 

And by cute we mean annoying and typical.

His community depends on child labor!

But who will clean his toilets?!

Billy tried to hold his own against the onslaught of smarter people making him look like a moron, but eventually he lost his temper:

His post continues:

That's what Reagan and Bush 1 & 2 wanted.

What the f**k is CECOT and Alligator Alcatraz.

Are you high or inhumane?

And there it is —a post that reveals just how stupid Hollywood can be.

Suppose we should thank Billy for that?

