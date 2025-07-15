The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How Damn STUPID He Is About Illegals

Billy Baldwin has slowly but surely become the dumbest Baldwin, and considering how dumb Alex and the rest of them are, that's saying something. For example, Baldwin doesn't seem to understand that illegally entering our country is a crime.

So the moment they broke the law to cross our border, they became criminals. And just because Baldwin likes to use them to provide services like picking his food, building his buildings, and cleaning up after him, that doesn't make them any more legal being here.

And the fact his community depends on employers taking advantage of illegals is not a good thing.

Undocumented workers without criminal records who pay taxes and work hard in agriculture, construction, hotels and restaurants to provide a better life for their kids should be rewarded by the government… not deported.



Our communities depend on them!!pic.twitter.com/YCUEAjUCCW — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 15, 2025

Isn't it cute how he calls them 'undocumented workers?'

And by cute we mean annoying and typical.

There were multiple unaccompanied minors working at that location, are you opposed to child labor laws now Billy? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 15, 2025

His community depends on child labor!

And what are your thoughts on undocumented workers with criminal records that abuse children, and work shoulder to shoulder in a marijuana grow farm with a trafficked in minor? pic.twitter.com/8ZJnBlHDbo — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 15, 2025

IF they pay taxes, it is by using a stolen ID. They shop in stores run by other illegals under stolen IDS which, when they pay cash, routinely do not charge sales tax. I know this because they don't charge ME sales tax when I shop there. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) July 15, 2025

The came into the country illegally. They broke the law. End of. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) July 15, 2025

But who will clean his toilets?!

How do they pay taxes without SSNs? — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) July 15, 2025

Billy tried to hold his own against the onslaught of smarter people making him look like a moron, but eventually he lost his temper:

Criminals... yes.

Gang members... yes.

People who entered illegally in the past several years... fine.

Obama and Biden sent millions BACK TO THEIR HOME COUNTRIES.



If they have been here for decades, worked hard, pay their taxes, and their kids were born here... amnesty.



That's… — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 15, 2025

His post continues:

That's what Reagan and Bush 1 & 2 wanted. What the f**k is CECOT and Alligator Alcatraz. Are you high or inhumane?

And there it is —a post that reveals just how stupid Hollywood can be.

Suppose we should thank Billy for that?

