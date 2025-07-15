Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB

Dingus FL Dem Doubles DOWN on Autopen Dig at James Comer... There's Just...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:02 AM on July 15, 2025
Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP

Chip and Joanna Gaines are under fire for featuring a gay couple on their show. Full disclosure, this editor has never cared for the Gaines because they felt sort of fake and conveniently Christian. And now that we're seeing Chip's response to being called out by their Christian viewers, it seems this editor may have been onto something.

Advertisement

We're not entirely sure why he thought scolding Christians was a good idea but here we are.

Blah blah blah blah blah.

Spare us, Chip. 

Joel's post continues:

... substantive concerns and heartbreak from the Christians who make up your fanbase.

We should love the sinner—that doesn’t mean we celebrate and promote the sin and participate in the multibillion-dollar industry dedicated to destroying the family.

Oof.

Gaines responded:

So he just sort of brushed off a very thoughtful criticism. 

And please, it's clear he wont' take anything to heart.

Post continues:

... of children who have a right to both a mother and father.

We're pretty sure Chip missed that point OR deliberately ignored it.

And that's really what we're seeing here. They are ignoring who their demographic is, and instead of owning it, they're scolding their demographic. Probably not the smartest way to handle the criticism.

Advertisement

BINGO.

============================================================

