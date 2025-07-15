Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB

Chip and Joanna Gaines are under fire for featuring a gay couple on their show. Full disclosure, this editor has never cared for the Gaines because they felt sort of fake and conveniently Christian. And now that we're seeing Chip's response to being called out by their Christian viewers, it seems this editor may have been onto something.

We're not entirely sure why he thought scolding Christians was a good idea but here we are.

Talk, ask qustns, listen.. maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never



It’s a sad sunday when “non believers” have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian💔 — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 13, 2025

Blah blah blah blah blah.

Spare us, Chip.

You’ll see no hate from me. I’m just sad. I can’t let my kids watch your show now, since I’m trying to protect their eyes and hearts from the lies of the world—lies you’re now participating in.



Also, filter out some of the online vitriol and consider taking to heart some of the… — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 13, 2025

Joel's post continues:

... substantive concerns and heartbreak from the Christians who make up your fanbase. We should love the sinner—that doesn’t mean we celebrate and promote the sin and participate in the multibillion-dollar industry dedicated to destroying the family.

Oof.

Gaines responded:

Don’t be sad Joel.. plenty of other stuff out there. I’m sure everyone will be fine.



BUT I sincerely appreciate the advice about taking some of the thoughtful, heartfelt, encouraging constructive criticism to heart.. and I certainly will — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 13, 2025

So he just sort of brushed off a very thoughtful criticism.

And please, it's clear he wont' take anything to heart.

Don’t you understand? He’s not sad because there’s one less show to watch in the world. One less network. He’s sad to see what we presume is a brother in Christ giving aid to a terrible ideology that not only destroys the souls of those who conform to it, but damages the lives of… — Megan Basham (@megbasham) July 13, 2025

Post continues:

... of children who have a right to both a mother and father.

We're pretty sure Chip missed that point OR deliberately ignored it.

You knew your demographic. You chose to provide content counter to their belief system. You got blowback. Stop acting like you have some kind of moral high ground because of it. 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) July 13, 2025

And that's really what we're seeing here. They are ignoring who their demographic is, and instead of owning it, they're scolding their demographic. Probably not the smartest way to handle the criticism.

There’s no such thing as as “Modern Christian Culture”

That’s just code for “I’m getting paid a lot and don’t want to upset my cash masters” — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) July 14, 2025

BINGO.

