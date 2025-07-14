Promises Made, Promises KEPT! SCOTUS Hands America 1st ANOTHER Win, Trump Admin Can Purge Dept. of Ed

Well, well, well, would you look at that? The Supreme Court just ruled in the Trump Administration's favor ... again. Almost as if these leftwing activist justices are wasting their time trying to stop the president from doing what tens of millions of people hired him to do.

They just ruled in a 6-3 decision that the employees can be terminated and the initiatives to dismantle the Department of Education stand.

🚨JUST IN🚨



The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, upholds the termination of numerous employees and supports initiatives to dismantle the Department of Education. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 14, 2025

Promises made.

Promises kept.

We already know exactly which three... pic.twitter.com/rfTtHlZdQS — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) July 14, 2025

Of course.

Monday just got a little (a lot) better. — Marvin Bulas (@MarvinBulas) July 14, 2025

You love to see it.

This is fantastic news! — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) July 14, 2025

I voted for this.... — suspiria1966 (@idrinkcoffeeblk) July 14, 2025

So did we, bro.

So.

Did.

We.

🚨 The Supreme Court just handed ANOTHER major victory to the Trump Administration, clearing the path for a 1,400 headcount reduction at the Department of Education— aligning with President Trump's mission to return education to the States! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iPAKeqTDWO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 14, 2025

This will also be a massive blow to the teachers' unions.

Christmas came early this year.

Trump’s first term was essential in placing 3 of the justices. It tee’ed up all of these successes. — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) July 14, 2025

So many conservative wins, so little time.

