Promises Made, Promises KEPT! SCOTUS Hands America 1st ANOTHER Win, Trump Admin Can Purge Dept. of Ed

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on July 14, 2025
NEA/ Twitter

Well, well, well, would you look at that? The Supreme Court just ruled in the Trump Administration's favor ... again. Almost as if these leftwing activist justices are wasting their time trying to stop the president from doing what tens of millions of people hired him to do.

They just ruled in a 6-3 decision that the employees can be terminated and the initiatives to dismantle the Department of Education stand.

Promises made.

Promises kept.

Of course.

You love to see it.

So did we, bro.

So. 

Did.

We.

This will also be a massive blow to the teachers' unions. 

Christmas came early this year.

So many conservative wins, so little time.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off you

