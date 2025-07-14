And Now, We're DEAD: X Points and LAUGHS at Resister Who's Sad His...
Scott Jennings Puts the Biden Autopen DEBACLE Into Damning Perspective with Just 1 Quote and 2 Words

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on July 14, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Biden's autopen debacle is only getting worse. Sort of like how the more we learn about his presidency in general, the worse it gets. It has many Americans (including those of us here at Twitchy) wondering just who exactly was running the country.

We're still thinking Obama had his grubby hands in there somewhere, but it could have been more of an actual 'shadow government', including Susan Rice, Valerie Jarrett, and maybe even Jill Biden herself.

Not to mention various aides ... this is nuts.

Scott Jennings said it best:

WOO BOY.

So close to our favorite, HOO BOY.

And he's right. That quote is crazy.

Heh.

Wow indeed.

We find it hard to believe the guy was awake at all.

Just a bit.

Wouldn't it, though?

