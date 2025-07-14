Scott Jennings Puts the Biden Autopen DEBACLE Into Damning Perspective with Just 1 Quote and 2 Words

As Twitchy readers know, Biden's autopen debacle is only getting worse. Sort of like how the more we learn about his presidency in general, the worse it gets. It has many Americans (including those of us here at Twitchy) wondering just who exactly was running the country.

We're still thinking Obama had his grubby hands in there somewhere, but it could have been more of an actual 'shadow government', including Susan Rice, Valerie Jarrett, and maybe even Jill Biden herself.

Not to mention various aides ... this is nuts.

Scott Jennings said it best:

Woo boy: "Mr. Biden did not individually approve each name for the categorical pardons that applied to large numbers of people, he and aides confirmed." https://t.co/fdYUL0wYMO — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 14, 2025

WOO BOY.

So close to our favorite, HOO BOY.

And he's right. That quote is crazy.

It’s “Hoo boy” Scott.



Ask @PolitiBunny, she’s used the term *once or twice*.



😂 — Mrs. Rusticus 🎗️ (@msk68) July 14, 2025

Heh.

That’s anything but routine.



Wow — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 14, 2025

Wow indeed.

When his normal day goes from 9am til 3pm, I find it hard to believe he was awake at 10pm.https://t.co/cjlDgS8pEf — Sturgeon Moon🌕 Gardens (@AndySturgeon7) July 14, 2025

We find it hard to believe the guy was awake at all.

Sounds a bit treasonous to me... — Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) July 14, 2025

Just a bit.

Sure would be schwell if one of these criminals were held accountable. — Underrated Tweets ™ (@VanSolo10) July 14, 2025

Wouldn't it, though?

