New York Magazine Thinks Americans Care If Canada Is 'FURIOUS' With Us. They Are HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on July 14, 2025
Meme

New York Magazine wants Americans to know Canada is mad at us.

So mad.

Super mad.

Furious even.

Heck, they put a picture of a beaver strangling an eagle on the cover of their magazine to make sure we all got it.

Heh.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

From New York Magazine:

Anti-American resistance was visible as soon as I landed. At a news kiosk at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the cover of Maclean’s, the de facto national magazine, teased “20 Reasons to Eat Canadian.” Inside was a letter from the editor about canceling a vacation to Cape Cod. This was mild compared with the cover of its next issue, “The New Nationalism,” which contained articles about “Why Canada Will Never Be an American State,” “How to Fight Back Against Trump’s Tariffs,” and “Fear and Loathing in a Canadian Border Town.” The publication had a new promotional campaign: “Canada’s Not for Sale. (But Maclean’s is.)”

Oh NO! Canadians are mad at us. The horror.


Ahem.

That works.

Honestly, we don't even really think about them when this happens. Sure, it's great Twitchy fodder but we wouldn't have seen this magazine at all unless people were making fun of them for this piece on X.

Bingo.

Not even a little bit.

