New York Magazine Thinks Americans Care If Canada Is 'FURIOUS' With Us. They Are HILARIOUSLY Wrong

New York Magazine wants Americans to know Canada is mad at us.

So mad.

Super mad.

Furious even.

Heck, they put a picture of a beaver strangling an eagle on the cover of their magazine to make sure we all got it.

Heh.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

Donald Trump’s trade war and threats to absorb Canada as a U.S. state have fueled a fiery resistance up north. Americans don’t know the half of it.



Read our latest cover story by @svzwood: https://t.co/l89O2J9An5 pic.twitter.com/edb5N0cTpw — New York Magazine (@NYMag) July 14, 2025

From New York Magazine:

Anti-American resistance was visible as soon as I landed. At a news kiosk at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the cover of Maclean’s, the de facto national magazine, teased “20 Reasons to Eat Canadian.” Inside was a letter from the editor about canceling a vacation to Cape Cod. This was mild compared with the cover of its next issue, “The New Nationalism,” which contained articles about “Why Canada Will Never Be an American State,” “How to Fight Back Against Trump’s Tariffs,” and “Fear and Loathing in a Canadian Border Town.” The publication had a new promotional campaign: “Canada’s Not for Sale. (But Maclean’s is.)”

Oh NO! Canadians are mad at us. The horror.





Ahem.

We could just invade, and then they can still pretend to like us as they have done before except their country is now the 51st state https://t.co/3BCuOuLdZp — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) July 14, 2025

That works.

The only time I ever think about Canada is when they write these dumb things to tell us how the Canadians are thinking about America all the time and they’re big mad 😡 pic.twitter.com/TCzMYJ3KuS — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 14, 2025

Honestly, we don't even really think about them when this happens. Sure, it's great Twitchy fodder but we wouldn't have seen this magazine at all unless people were making fun of them for this piece on X.

This is dumb. I have a lot of respect for Canadians, but they're taking out their anger on us because they don't want to admit their own government is badly dysfunctional right now. https://t.co/8OPkEqq7Oo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 14, 2025

Bingo.

Not even a little bit.

============================================================

