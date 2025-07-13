VIP
Democrat Who Lost Family on October 7th Lands BRUTAL Truth-Punch on Chris Murphy for Defending Mamdani

July 13, 2025
We're starting to think Chris Murphy should stop letting his girlfriend, whom he left his wife and kids for, inspire his posts. Although he was never a great thinker, speaker, or writer, he's become even more so since pairing up with the far younger media gal. 

For example, defending an anti-Semitic Communist seems like a bit much for even Murphy, and yet, here we are:

So Murphy wants his tent to bring in antisemitic Communists.

And he thinks that's a way to win.

No wonder his party is slowly but surely dying.

What she said.

At BEST, it's revolting.

Oh, we can believe it.

Especially from wannabe Chris Murphy.

