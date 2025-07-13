Democrat Who Lost Family on October 7th Lands BRUTAL Truth-Punch on Chris Murphy for Defending Mamdani

We're starting to think Chris Murphy should stop letting his girlfriend, whom he left his wife and kids for, inspire his posts. Although he was never a great thinker, speaker, or writer, he's become even more so since pairing up with the far younger media gal.

For example, defending an anti-Semitic Communist seems like a bit much for even Murphy, and yet, here we are:

It's weird that a big tent Democratic party wouldn't include the guy who just handily won the Democratic primary in the city with the most Democratic voters in America. #votersmatter https://t.co/Jkhwcovn6A — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 11, 2025

So Murphy wants his tent to bring in antisemitic Communists.

And he thinks that's a way to win.

No wonder his party is slowly but surely dying.

Hey Chris - Maybe I’m just a little sensitive having lost family on 10/7 and in the Holocaust but I don’t want someone in my party who thinks calling for violence against Jews is ok. https://t.co/Sm2S9tAjwj — Alyssa Miller-Hurley🎗️ (@alyjo85) July 12, 2025

What she said.

Neither do I. It’s revolting. — Regina George (@TheHallowmen) July 12, 2025

At BEST, it's revolting.

I can't believe that when asked to condemn Mamdani's position on globalizing the intifada, the best they can come up with is "The voters of NY City chose a dangerous Antisemitic Socialist for mayor, so he's welcome to join the big tent."#IntegrityMatters, Senator @ChrisMurphyCT https://t.co/xiMXqXf3qk — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 13, 2025

Oh, we can believe it.

Especially from wannabe Chris Murphy.

