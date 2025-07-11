Harry Sisson's Prediction for a Hypothetical Vance vs. Newsom Race Might Thrill JD...
VIP
They're SOOOOO Easy: White House's Latest Troll of Our Pals on the Left...
Sen. Cory Booker's Complaint About Criminal Investigations of Comey and Brennan Sure Sound...
Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for...
Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her...
Salena Zito Gives an Inside Look at Her New Book 'Butler'
Bill Melugin Torpedoes Dem Rep's Dishonest Post About ICE Raid at Calif. 'Strawberry'...
POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All...
Don't Burst Our Bubble! The NYT and Joyce Carol Oates Are Terrified of...
Shots Fired at Federal Agents as ICE Raids a Weed Farm in California
DNC Chair Ken Martin Says the Dem Party Tent is Big Enough to...
Lunatic Fringe Benefits? Victor Davis Hanson Asks If Zohran Mamdani’s Cons are Actually...
VIP
ICE Agents Under Gunfire as Democrats Continue to Demonize Them for Enforcing Immigration...
'Africa Is a Continent That Is 12 Million Miles Long' Leads off One...

Oh NO! Not SOCCER! Canadian Learns the HARD Way Americans Don't GAF What Other Countries Think of Us

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:57 AM on July 11, 2025
imgflip

Imagine the sort of person who dedicates their entire X account to hating one politician.

And that politician in question is in no way connected to your country.

Yeah, pathetic. We know.

Advertisement

And soccer. Really? That's what the rest of the world is threatening us with?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh boy.

No! They'll boycott our privilege to host the World Cup?

Say it ain't SO! Americans love soccer so much ...

Oh, wait. No.

Mmmmm. Hotdogs.

Same, bro. Same.

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

*snort*

Yeah, we're not exactly seeing the downside here.

We feel SHOOK!

============================================================

Related:

They're SOOOOO Easy: White House's Latest Troll of Our Pals on the Left is SUPER (Yes, Literally - Pic)

Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for Cherry Picking Bible Verses

Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her Corrupt, Grifting Family

The Fonz's Attempt to Gaslight the Right Over Measles Outbreak Is SO Not Cool

Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas Inspires Backfire GOLD

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CANADA DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her Corrupt, Grifting Family
Sam J.
Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for Cherry Picking Bible Verses
Sam J.
Harry Sisson's Prediction for a Hypothetical Vance vs. Newsom Race Might Thrill JD (for Good Reason)
Doug P.
Bill Melugin Torpedoes Dem Rep's Dishonest Post About ICE Raid at Calif. 'Strawberry' Farm
Doug P.
Sen. Cory Booker's Complaint About Criminal Investigations of Comey and Brennan Sure Sounds Familiar
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch Grateful Calvin
Advertisement