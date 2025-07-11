Oh NO! Not SOCCER! Canadian Learns the HARD Way Americans Don't GAF What Other Countries Think of Us

Imagine the sort of person who dedicates their entire X account to hating one politician.

And that politician in question is in no way connected to your country.

Yeah, pathetic. We know.

Advertisement

And soccer. Really? That's what the rest of the world is threatening us with?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh boy.

Hey America, don’t be surprised when the world boycotts your privilege of hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Video thanks ~ @Suzierizzo1

pic.twitter.com/vwxCu4ZQLA — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) July 10, 2025

No! They'll boycott our privilege to host the World Cup?

Say it ain't SO! Americans love soccer so much ...

Oh, wait. No.

Oh no, the world is gonna boycott a soccer tournament? This is like threatening us with hotdogs and fireworks. https://t.co/7YgdRIHhqM — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 11, 2025

Mmmmm. Hotdogs.

I will gladly sacrifice soccer for a country free from illegal aliens. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) July 10, 2025

Same, bro. Same.

Are you serious? @FIFAWorldCup vs deporting illegal aliens?



FIRE UP THE DEPORTATION PLANES ✈️ — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) July 10, 2025

Americans don't care about your meaningless little soccer games.



We care about our nation's survival and civilizational integrity. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) July 11, 2025

World Cup: We’re boycotting America because they’re kicking illegal immigrants out!

Qatar: pic.twitter.com/vCndTpkojR — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) July 10, 2025

*snort*

Sounds like an unintentional benefit. — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) July 11, 2025

Yeah, we're not exactly seeing the downside here.

We feel SHOOK!

============================================================

Related:

They're SOOOOO Easy: White House's Latest Troll of Our Pals on the Left is SUPER (Yes, Literally - Pic)

Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for Cherry Picking Bible Verses

Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her Corrupt, Grifting Family

The Fonz's Attempt to Gaslight the Right Over Measles Outbreak Is SO Not Cool

Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas Inspires Backfire GOLD

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.