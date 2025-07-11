Oh NO! Not SOCCER! Canadian Learns the HARD Way Americans Don't GAF What Other Countries Think of Us

Imagine the sort of person who dedicates their entire X account to hating one politician.
And that politician in question is in no way connected to your country.
Yeah, pathetic. We know.
And soccer. Really? That's what the rest of the world is threatening us with?
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA ha.
HA HA HA ha.
Oh boy.
Hey America, don’t be surprised when the world boycotts your privilege of hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.— Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) July 10, 2025
Video thanks ~ @Suzierizzo1
pic.twitter.com/vwxCu4ZQLA
No! They'll boycott our privilege to host the World Cup?
Say it ain't SO! Americans love soccer so much ...
Oh, wait. No.
Oh no, the world is gonna boycott a soccer tournament? This is like threatening us with hotdogs and fireworks. https://t.co/7YgdRIHhqM— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 11, 2025
Mmmmm. Hotdogs.
I will gladly sacrifice soccer for a country free from illegal aliens.— 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) July 10, 2025
Same, bro. Same.
Are you serious? @FIFAWorldCup vs deporting illegal aliens?— Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) July 10, 2025
FIRE UP THE DEPORTATION PLANES ✈️
Americans don't care about your meaningless little soccer games.— Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) July 11, 2025
We care about our nation's survival and civilizational integrity.
World Cup: We’re boycotting America because they’re kicking illegal immigrants out!— 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) July 10, 2025
Qatar: pic.twitter.com/vCndTpkojR
Recommended
*snort*
Sounds like an unintentional benefit.— Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) July 11, 2025
Yeah, we're not exactly seeing the downside here.
July 11, 2025
We feel SHOOK!
