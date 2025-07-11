Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her Corrupt, Grifting Family

As Twitchy readers know, Chelsea Clinton took time out of her busy day being an annoying Clinton to write an entire thread patting her family's foundation on the back for all of the hard work they're putting in in Texas. In case you missed it (lucky you), here is the first post in the thread. Don't worry, we won't torture you with the whole thing ...

Advertisement

Members of the @ClintonGlobal community are on the ground in Texas, supporting families, communities and ongoing search and rescue efforts.



Thread: — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 9, 2025

Megyn Kelly is actually the one who brought it to our attention because the replies were comedy gold:

The replies to this post are AMAZING. https://t.co/Gq1bHoOtgn — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 10, 2025

And then, as if handed to us from the Twitchy gods, Clinton responded to Kelly:

Hi Megyn - I’m sure any of the organizations I mentioned which are on the ground in Texas would welcome your support. I would be happy to put you in touch directly. We all need to support those impacted by the tragic floods in Kerr county and surrounding areas. https://t.co/qvf5hfXzbk — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 11, 2025

Oh, honey.

No.

Check out how passive-aggressive Hillary's daughter is, almost as if she learned from 'the best.' Right, Hill-dawg?

Kelly's response was pure, honest fire:

Chelsea, what we are seeing in the replies to your post is that while you love to play fake philanthropist, absolutely no one wants your family of grifters anywhere near those suffering in Texas, Haiti or anywhere else. https://t.co/mdWNhHJXIR — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 11, 2025

Oof, she might want some aloe for that burn.

Chelsea did try to clap back at Megyn one more time ...

Hi Megyn - we’re proud to partner with & support these organizations. I don’t receive a cent & never have from these or @ClintonFdn. Supporting vital work in Texas matters most now. Hope you will highlight relief efforts on your @x timeline - apologies if I missed them - & show. https://t.co/qwJLz0H4AO — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 11, 2025

But, eh.

Kelly had already delivered a TKO; this was like Chelsea yelling at her as she walked out of the ring the champ.

============================================================

Related:

The Fonz's Attempt to Gaslight the Right Over Measles Outbreak Is SO Not Cool

Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas Inspires Backfire GOLD

Must Be a Day That Ends in Y: Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Biden vs. Trump Is BATS**T Even for Her

DataRepublican Dumps Uber-Wealthy Democrat Rep on Her NOGGIN for Attacking Bezos' Wealth in Thread

Tour Group Under NUCLEAR Levels of Fire for Sending Grossly Antisemitic Email Refusing to Host Israelis

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.