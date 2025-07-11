Sen. Cory Booker's Complaint About Criminal Investigations of Comey and Brennan Sure Sound...
Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for...
Salena Zito Gives an Inside Look at Her New Book 'Butler'
Bill Melugin Torpedoes Dem Rep's Dishonest Post About ICE Raid at Calif. 'Strawberry'...
POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All...
Don't Burst Our Bubble! The NYT and Joyce Carol Oates Are Terrified of...
Shots Fired at Federal Agents as ICE Raids a Weed Farm in California
DNC Chair Ken Martin Says the Dem Party Tent is Big Enough to...
Lunatic Fringe Benefits? Victor Davis Hanson Asks If Zohran Mamdani’s Cons are Actually...
VIP
ICE Agents Under Gunfire as Democrats Continue to Demonize Them for Enforcing Immigration...
'Africa Is a Continent That Is 12 Million Miles Long' Leads off One...
Amused Scott Jennings Watches John Fugelsang Evoke Christianity to Justify Illegal Immigra...
VIP
WaPo: California Waits for Relief as GOP Races to Help Texas Flood Victims
Michelle Obama and Julia Louis Dreyfus Talk About All the Barriers They Face...

Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her Corrupt, Grifting Family

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on July 11, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

As Twitchy readers know, Chelsea Clinton took time out of her busy day being an annoying Clinton to write an entire thread patting her family's foundation on the back for all of the hard work they're putting in in Texas. In case you missed it (lucky you), here is the first post in the thread. Don't worry, we won't torture you with the whole thing ... 

Advertisement

Megyn Kelly is actually the one who brought it to our attention because the replies were comedy gold:

And then, as if handed to us from the Twitchy gods, Clinton responded to Kelly:

Oh, honey.

No.

Check out how passive-aggressive Hillary's daughter is, almost as if she learned from 'the best.' Right, Hill-dawg?

Kelly's response was pure, honest fire:

Oof, she might want some aloe for that burn.

Chelsea did try to clap back at Megyn one more time ... 

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

But, eh.

Kelly had already delivered a TKO; this was like Chelsea yelling at her as she walked out of the ring the champ.

============================================================

Related:

The Fonz's Attempt to Gaslight the Right Over Measles Outbreak Is SO Not Cool

Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas Inspires Backfire GOLD

Must Be a Day That Ends in Y: Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Biden vs. Trump Is BATS**T Even for Her

DataRepublican Dumps Uber-Wealthy Democrat Rep on Her NOGGIN for Attacking Bezos' Wealth in Thread

Tour Group Under NUCLEAR Levels of Fire for Sending Grossly Antisemitic Email Refusing to Host Israelis

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HAITI HILLARY CLINTON MEGYN KELLY TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for Cherry Picking Bible Verses
Sam J.
Bill Melugin Torpedoes Dem Rep's Dishonest Post About ICE Raid at Calif. 'Strawberry' Farm
Doug P.
Don't Burst Our Bubble! The NYT and Joyce Carol Oates Are Terrified of Conservatives In Universities
Grateful Calvin
'Africa Is a Continent That Is 12 Million Miles Long' Leads off One of The Most Bat Guano Threads Ever
Gordon K
Amused Scott Jennings Watches John Fugelsang Evoke Christianity to Justify Illegal Immigration
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch Grateful Calvin
Advertisement