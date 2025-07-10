DataRepublican Dumps Uber-Wealthy Democrat Rep on Her NOGGIN for Attacking Bezos' Wealth in Thread

Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on July 10, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Democrats are so giving, but only with other people's money. There are some seriously wealthy Democrats out there who like to complain about rich people without ever quite realizing how hypocritical and annoying they are by doing so. Hey, there are plenty of wealthy Republicans, but they don't go around shaming other rich people and lying about how the wealthy somehow don't pay their fair share.

Like Democrat Rep. Sara Jacobs.

Seems Jacobs has taken issue with who Jeff Bezos spends his own money:

Notice she says 'income taxes' here. 

She's being very dishonest.

But keep going.

And getting paid well for doing so.

Feel free to write a check, Sara.

Says the really really really wealthy women.

Ahem.

The cuts protect these services so Americans who need them can still get them.

Fixed that for her.

Nothing quite as annoying as getting lectured about evil rich people by an evil rich person.

Enter DataRepublican:

Yup.

Jacobs made that in a MONTH.

But you know, Jeff Bezos' expensive wedding is the real problem.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads, we'd be able to see D.C. from our office.

