DataRepublican Dumps Uber-Wealthy Democrat Rep on Her NOGGIN for Attacking Bezos' Wealth in Thread

Democrats are so giving, but only with other people's money. There are some seriously wealthy Democrats out there who like to complain about rich people without ever quite realizing how hypocritical and annoying they are by doing so. Hey, there are plenty of wealthy Republicans, but they don't go around shaming other rich people and lying about how the wealthy somehow don't pay their fair share.

Like Democrat Rep. Sara Jacobs.

Seems Jacobs has taken issue with who Jeff Bezos spends his own money:

Here’s a Prime (Day) example of why trickle-down economics don’t work:



In recent years, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, who has a net worth of over $200 billion, paid zero dollars in federal income taxes. He just paid $50 million for a lavish wedding in Italy. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) July 9, 2025

Notice she says 'income taxes' here.

She's being very dishonest.

But keep going.

Right now, Amazon workers face intense pressure to fulfill the order spike during Prime Day sales. They’re working longer hours for low pay and are at a higher risk of workplace injuries. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) July 9, 2025

And getting paid well for doing so.

Nearly half of Amazon workers say they struggle to afford housing and food expenses. About a third rely on SNAP just to put food on the table. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) July 9, 2025

Feel free to write a check, Sara.

Trickle-down economics was a myth created to justify the concentration of wealth. It hasn’t produced more jobs or higher wages. It hasn’t even led to Amazon lifting the prospects of its own workforce. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) July 9, 2025

Says the really really really wealthy women.

Ahem.

And despite all of the evidence against it, Republicans just doubled down on trickle-down economics. Their budget makes the largest-ever cuts to Medicaid and SNAP – two of the strongest ladders out of poverty. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) July 9, 2025

The cuts protect these services so Americans who need them can still get them.

Fixed that for her.

And they doubled the estate tax exemption from the original Trump Tax Cuts and made it permanent, further concentrating wealth in the hands of a few people!



We should raise the floor for everyone, not raise the ceiling for a tiny few. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) July 9, 2025

Nothing quite as annoying as getting lectured about evil rich people by an evil rich person.

Enter DataRepublican:

Yup.

Jacobs made that in a MONTH.

But you know, Jeff Bezos' expensive wedding is the real problem.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads, we'd be able to see D.C. from our office.

