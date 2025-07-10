We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Program to Show X User Maze Nuking TF Out of Katy Tur With 2 Videos

Katy Tur is a disingenuous hack who is more concerned about playing politics than she is about reporting the news.

We know you know that, but seeing Maze work his video clip magic to nuke TF out of her for being a hack is simply a *chef's kiss*.

Advertisement

Watch:

This is Katy Tur. In case you didn't already know, she's not a journalist. She's a dishonest, partisan hack who spreads propaganda on NBC and MSNBC.



For weeks after the NC floods last year, Tur regularly reminded her audience of the dangers of politicizing a storm response. It… pic.twitter.com/JBCOkTHLJH — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 7, 2025

Post continues:

... sows distrust. After the Texas flood, Tur spent the first half of her show blaming Trump for the tragedy in Texas.

This is who they really are.

This is who they've always been.

This is who they always will be.

She asks a question without knowing the answer and then bases an entire discussion on a presupposition. — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) July 7, 2025

They all do this. Pretend to care about reporting the truth, even though none of them would know the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

And her pops. Also, dishonest with himself. pic.twitter.com/8AUbMqEyrl — StaleDurian (@adrtysav) July 7, 2025

Ummm. Seriously?

Well, put that in a 'Things We Never Have Needed to Know' column.

Wow.

Hey she used to date Keith olberman there's your sign Right there — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) July 7, 2025

Wait, what?!

Huh.

We are so out of the whole reporter gossip circles.

And yuck. Bigly.

============================================================

Related:

Oh NO He Di'int! Brit Hume Uses John Brennan and James Comey Investigation to NUKE Hillary Clinton -Watch

'PUNISHER' Will Stancil Doesn't Realize He's Describing HIMSELF While Ranting About MAGA Bullies and LOL

Western Lensman Calls Down the THUNDER on Chris Murphy for Being a Dishonest DBAG About Lefty Violence

Former CIA Officer Sheds Light on What 'PROBABLY' Happened to the Epstein Files and I Got Nothin' (Watch)

Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still Cares About the Truth'

============================================================