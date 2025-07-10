Tour Group Under NUCLEAR Levels of Fire for Sending Grossly Antisemitic Email Refusing...
We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Program to Show X User Maze Nuking TF Out of Katy Tur With 2 Videos

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on July 10, 2025
Townhall Media

Katy Tur is a disingenuous hack who is more concerned about playing politics than she is about reporting the news.

We know you know that, but seeing Maze work his video clip magic to nuke TF out of her for being a hack is simply a *chef's kiss*.

Watch:

Post continues:

... sows distrust.

After the Texas flood, Tur spent the first half of her show blaming Trump for the tragedy in Texas.

This is who they really are.

This is who they've always been.

This is who they always will be.

They all do this. Pretend to care about reporting the truth, even though none of them would know the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

Ummm. Seriously?

Well, put that in a 'Things We Never Have Needed to Know' column.

Wow.

Oh NO He Di'int! Brit Hume Uses John Brennan and James Comey Investigation to NUKE Hillary Clinton -Watch
Sam J.
Wait, what?!

Huh.

We are so out of the whole reporter gossip circles. 

And yuck. Bigly.

