Oh NO He Di'int! Brit Hume Uses John Brennan and James Comey Investigation to NUKE Hillary Clinton -Watch

Maybe it's petty, but this editor is more than ready to see both John Brennan and James Comey investigated, especially after everything we watched them do that ultimately impacted our elections. The same people who spent years claiming Russia had interfered in 2016 were the ones interfering.

Advertisement

Especially, Hillary Clinton.

It's easy enough to forget that her campaign was really at the center of all of this. Luckily, we have Brit Hume to remind the masses of what went down, who was involved, and why.

Watch:

🚨 WATCH: Fox’s @brithume on the investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey: “It’s worthy of investigation.”



“It all comes down once again after all these years to the Steele Dossier which was a dogs breakfast of scurrilous… pic.twitter.com/p1KSiUsxIZ — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 9, 2025

Post continues:

... allegations against Trump, put together as we all know by a former British intelligence agent at the behest and in the pay of the Hillary Clinton campaign.”

There's just something deliciously brutal about Hume's straight-laced, deadpan delivery here.

We imagine he is as frustrated as the rest of us with the fact that bad actors like Brennan, Comey, and Clinton always seem to get away with this crap.

Maybe now, that stops?

This all leads back to the Clinton funded Steele Dossier. Comey and Brennan used lies and foreign disinfo to launch a war on Trump and deceive the American people. It’s not just “worthy” of investigation it’s long overdue. — PiolyUpdates (@PiolyUpdate) July 10, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

If you falsely testified in order to get a President impeached, is that not treason!? — DCD074 (@DCD074) July 10, 2025

One would think.

============================================================

Related:

'PUNISHER' Will Stancil Doesn't Realize He's Describing HIMSELF While Ranting About MAGA Bullies and LOL

Western Lensman Calls Down the THUNDER on Chris Murphy for Being a Dishonest DBAG About Lefty Violence

Former CIA Officer Sheds Light on What 'PROBABLY' Happened to the Epstein Files and I Got Nothin' (Watch)

Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still Cares About the Truth'

============================================================