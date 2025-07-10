Tour Group Under NUCLEAR Levels of Fire for Sending Grossly Antisemitic Email Refusing...
Oh NO He Di'int! Brit Hume Uses John Brennan and James Comey Investigation to NUKE Hillary Clinton -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on July 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Maybe it's petty, but this editor is more than ready to see both John Brennan and James Comey investigated, especially after everything we watched them do that ultimately impacted our elections. The same people who spent years claiming Russia had interfered in 2016 were the ones interfering.

Especially, Hillary Clinton.

It's easy enough to forget that her campaign was really at the center of all of this. Luckily, we have Brit Hume to remind the masses of what went down, who was involved, and why.

Watch:

Post continues:

... allegations against Trump, put together as we all know by a former British intelligence agent at the behest and in the pay of the Hillary Clinton campaign.”

There's just something deliciously brutal about Hume's straight-laced, deadpan delivery here.

We imagine he is as frustrated as the rest of us with the fact that bad actors like Brennan, Comey, and Clinton always seem to get away with this crap.

Maybe now, that stops?

Tour Group Under NUCLEAR Levels of Fire for Sending Grossly Antisemitic Email Refusing to Host Israelis
Sam J.
Winner winner chicken dinner.

One would think.

