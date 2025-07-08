'PUNISHER' Will Stancil Doesn't Realize He's Describing HIMSELF While Ranting About MAGA Bullies and LOL

Western Lensman Calls Down the THUNDER on Chris Murphy for Being a Dishonest...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on July 08, 2025
Twitchy

Every once in a while, we come across a post, or in this case, a one-two punch, on X that makes us laugh so much that we have to share it with you. Especially when it's some Leftist dingus like Will Stantin ranting about MAGA bullies and how they must be punished.

Yeah, we laughed. 

A lot.

Honestly, in a way, we hope he's just bored and trolling for clicks because if he really is this dense ... yikes.

At first, we saw the posts as a screenshot, so we assumed Stancil had deleted them.

Except, he hadn't, and yes, they are still there.

This all started when someone else claimed they felt sorry for MAGA? But you know, she (he?!) didn't want to give the impression that she's (he's) sympathetic, 'for these people.' They're so bigoted in their bigotry, they don't realize they're the bigots.

Or in this case, the bullies.

Perhaps Stancil has overlooked all the violence on the Left?

But wait, there's more:

Now THAT is something else.

Told you guys.

Rants endlessly about how mean MAGA is, how they have no empathy or self-reflection, then proceeds to push for punishing them until they bow down.

What a doorknob.

Bro, that was one short drive. 

Just sayin'.

