'PUNISHER' Will Stancil Doesn't Realize He's Describing HIMSELF While Ranting About MAGA Bullies and LOL

Every once in a while, we come across a post, or in this case, a one-two punch, on X that makes us laugh so much that we have to share it with you. Especially when it's some Leftist dingus like Will Stantin ranting about MAGA bullies and how they must be punished.

Yeah, we laughed.

A lot.

Honestly, in a way, we hope he's just bored and trolling for clicks because if he really is this dense ... yikes.

At first, we saw the posts as a screenshot, so we assumed Stancil had deleted them.

Simply the most amazing one-two combo you will ever see pic.twitter.com/7hjB2xpuOw — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 8, 2025

Except, he hadn't, and yes, they are still there.

This all started when someone else claimed they felt sorry for MAGA? But you know, she (he?!) didn't want to give the impression that she's (he's) sympathetic, 'for these people.' They're so bigoted in their bigotry, they don't realize they're the bigots.

Or in this case, the bullies.

Absolutely none of it. Don’t fall for that. They’re the kid who likes watching the other kid get humiliated by the bully. They’re sociopaths who revel in cruelty because it’s fun to imagine themselves as the powerful aggressor stomping on the face of the weak, disgusting enemy. https://t.co/BwBJpD7WJB — Will Stancil (@whstancil) July 7, 2025

Perhaps Stancil has overlooked all the violence on the Left?

But wait, there's more:

Most of them cannot be rehabilitated. They lack the basic human capacity for empathy and self-reflection that would make rehabilitation possible. They’re fundamentally servile, and can only be brought to heel by punishing them until they understand the power hierarchy. — Will Stancil (@whstancil) July 7, 2025

Now THAT is something else.

Told you guys.

Rants endlessly about how mean MAGA is, how they have no empathy or self-reflection, then proceeds to push for punishing them until they bow down.

What a doorknob.

Stancil lifts weights *one time* then immediately turns into Adolf Hitler. Amazing. https://t.co/f2mCQIDuur — Michael Haneke Paneke (@davo_arid) July 8, 2025

Everyone’s an authoritarian for their preferred regime.



Feel a little bad that RW Twitter appears to be driving Stancil insane though. https://t.co/9o5bEOPM1b — Jay Bird (@jayber__crow) July 8, 2025

Bro, that was one short drive.

Just sayin'.

