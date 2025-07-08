It's About Time! Brooke Rollins Announces Massive Effort to Secure and Protect American...
Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still Cares About the Truth'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on July 08, 2025
Twitchy

Understandably, people are pissed off about what has transpired with Pam Bondi and the Epstein Files. From the ridiculous 'influencers getting magical binders' stunt, to claiming the files were on her desk, to now trying to close the entire case quietly... this has not been good for Bondi.

Or the victims.

Or the country, for that matter.

Glenn Beck went OFF in a fairly epic thread - take a look:

That includes us and, of course, you, since you know, you read Twitchy.

Grab a snack, this is good:

Exactly.

What are they hiding? Why promise to release it all if they knew they wouldn't?

We want to take this opportunity to thank Beck for numbering posts in his threads.

Seriously.

Ok, back to this thread.

Closing the case is the real scandal, in our humble opinion, but we get what Beck is saying here.

In other words, we can't trust any of them.

Granted, Beck said it way better.

Our betters LOVE labeling us as conspiracy theorists when we speak out against them. Not to worry, we've gotten used to it.

And that the elite are above the law.

When Glenn is right, he's right.

And folks, he is REALLY REALLY REALLY right with this one. 

Bondi still has a chance to make this right ... 

