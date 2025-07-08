Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still Cares About the Truth'

Understandably, people are pissed off about what has transpired with Pam Bondi and the Epstein Files. From the ridiculous 'influencers getting magical binders' stunt, to claiming the files were on her desk, to now trying to close the entire case quietly... this has not been good for Bondi.

Or the victims.

Or the country, for that matter.

Glenn Beck went OFF in a fairly epic thread - take a look:

1/

The Epstein “Evidence List” isn’t just damning—it’s clarifying. No matter what you believe about Epstein’s past or fate, five conclusions can be logically drawn from the material seized.

This thread is for anyone who still cares about truth. 🧵 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 8, 2025

That includes us and, of course, you, since you know, you read Twitchy.

Grab a snack, this is good:

2/

1. This Was Not a Small or Isolated Operation

Dozens of devices. Thousands of photos. Labeled photo albums. Surveillance tapes. Blueprints. Foreign passports.

This wasn’t one man with a dark secret. This was infrastructure. Logistics. Coordination.

A system. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 8, 2025

Exactly.

3/

2. There’s a Massive Digital Footprint

Hundreds of hard drives, USBs, CDs, backup servers—some labeled with things like “nude girl pics book 4.”

Travel logs. Employee directories. Video tapes.

The real question:

Why hasn’t this been fully disclosed to the public? — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 8, 2025

What are they hiding? Why promise to release it all if they knew they wouldn't?

4/

3. Intelligence Involvement Isn’t a Stretch

An Austrian passport with Epstein’s face. Honeytrap-style setups. International mobility.

Too much precision, too much reach, too many decades undetected.

This isn’t wild theory.

It’s a logical hypothesis. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 8, 2025

We want to take this opportunity to thank Beck for numbering posts in his threads.

Seriously.

Ok, back to this thread.

5/

4. The System’s Silence Is Itself Evidence

If anyone else had even 1/10 of this material—underage photos, coded filenames, flight logs—they’d be under a prison.

But here?

Crickets.

No prosecutions. No answers.

That’s the real scandal. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 8, 2025

Closing the case is the real scandal, in our humble opinion, but we get what Beck is saying here.

6/

5. Our Institutions Are On Trial

This is bigger than Epstein.

It’s about media complicity.

Justice deferred.

Power protected.

Truth buried.

Until this case is fully revealed, every elite institution carries a stench they can’t wash off. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 8, 2025

In other words, we can't trust any of them.

Granted, Beck said it way better.

7/

To dismiss this as “conspiracy” is to admit you no longer believe in accountability.

Truth about Epstein is not morbid curiosity.

It’s a civic test.

And every day we fail to demand answers, we normalize elite immunity. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 8, 2025

Our betters LOVE labeling us as conspiracy theorists when we speak out against them. Not to worry, we've gotten used to it.

8/

If we don’t confront what’s in those files…

We’ve declared that truth in America is now negotiable.

That justice is a luxury of the unimportant.

That power is a shield for the perverse. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 8, 2025

And that the elite are above the law.

9/

The Epstein case isn’t over.

It’s the Rosetta Stone of public trust.

And if we don’t get to the bottom of it,

we’ll never restore what’s already been lost. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 8, 2025

When Glenn is right, he's right.

And folks, he is REALLY REALLY REALLY right with this one.

Bondi still has a chance to make this right ...

