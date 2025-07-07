Massive Loser Troll Account Comes Face-to-Face with KARMA on His FILTHY Post About Girls Lost in TX Flood

As Twitchy readers know, we have covered a lot of horrible posts from a lot of cruel, vile Leftist accounts using the Texas flood tragedy to score cheap points on the backs of dead children. Yes, they are the party of abortion, so we all know they've got little to no respect for life, but the number of posts from people playing politics, somehow insisting since these girls were in Texas that their parents deserved to lose them over politics, is just off the evil charts.

Advertisement

Just when we think we've found the worst, something even more horrible shows up.

Like this garbage:

I heard God killed those kids because they were using @NordVPN (promo code: Destiny) to get around the Texas porn ban. :( https://t.co/VIlIbuIYCA — Destiny | Steven Bonnell II (@TheOmniLiberal) July 6, 2025

Now, Destiny is a garbage account that tweets garbage and rage-click-bait to get attention, but this is bad, even for this loser.

So bad, in fact, that NordVPN spoke up and called him out; it also sounds like they might be taking legal action since he abused and misused their trademark:

Hello everyone. This tweet falsely suggests a sponsorship with us. No such relationship exists. We are reviewing this misuse of our trademark. — NordVPN (@NordVPN) July 7, 2025

Oh, karma, please, please, please, this is definitely a good opportunity for you to make new friends.

Ahem.

Sue his ass into bankruptcy. — Wombat.socho (@wombat_socho) July 7, 2025

Not sure why the doofus tagged NordVPN into his disgusting post but here we are.

Sue the weirdo — Brandon 🦅🇺🇲 (@brandonkyle_) July 7, 2025

I'm glad I saw this, I was about to cancel my sub. — ⚔️Evocatus (@XEvocatus) July 7, 2025

Yup, his nasty post could definitely hurt NordVPN.

We hardly blame them for being pissed off.

============================================================

Related:

And THERE It Is! That Thing (Voter Fraud) That Never Happens? Welp, 15 DEMOCRATS Just Got Busted for It

'You're From HERE!' AOC Quietly Changes Her Bronx-y Backstory As Childhood LOCALS Start CALLING Her Out

As BAD As We Thought Biden's Campaign Was, Leaked Adviser's Memo Shows It Was SOOO MUCH Worse (Pic)

Here's a Deep Dive on MONSTER TX Pediatrician Who Lost Her Job for CRUEL Post About Girls Lost In Flood

Abigail Spanberger Promising LIMITLESS Abortion As We Learn More About Texas Deaths Is Why She Must LOSE

============================================================