Massive Loser Troll Account Comes Face-to-Face with KARMA on His FILTHY Post About Girls Lost in TX Flood

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:35 PM on July 07, 2025
meme

As Twitchy readers know, we have covered a lot of horrible posts from a lot of cruel, vile Leftist accounts using the Texas flood tragedy to score cheap points on the backs of dead children. Yes, they are the party of abortion, so we all know they've got little to no respect for life, but the number of posts from people playing politics, somehow insisting since these girls were in Texas that their parents deserved to lose them over politics, is just off the evil charts.

Just when we think we've found the worst, something even more horrible shows up.

Like this garbage:

Now, Destiny is a garbage account that tweets garbage and rage-click-bait to get attention, but this is bad, even for this loser.

So bad, in fact, that NordVPN spoke up and called him out; it also sounds like they might be taking legal action since he abused and misused their trademark:

Oh, karma, please, please, please, this is definitely a good opportunity for you to make new friends.

Ahem.

Not sure why the doofus tagged NordVPN into his disgusting post but here we are.

Yup, his nasty post could definitely hurt NordVPN.

We hardly blame them for being pissed off.

