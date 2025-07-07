And THERE It Is! That Thing (Voter Fraud) That Never Happens? Welp, 15 DEMOCRATS Just Got Busted for It

Go ahead, Democrats, tell us again.

There's no such thing as voter fraud.

Except, you know, there is. And we keep seeing it from one party ... almost as if it existed all along, and every time we've called it out, they've tried to distract and deflect by calling us all traitors or white nationalists or racists or homophobes or fascists or whatever other nasty, derogatory label they're trying to sell this week.

Advertisement

In other words, that thing that never happens, just happened again.

We know, you're likely as SHOCKED as we are.

The thing that never happens just happened again. You’ll never guess which party was involved. pic.twitter.com/wnBnc2ESad — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 7, 2025

Ooh, ooh, we know!

From KSAT:

A former candidate for San Antonio mayor and former Bexar County Democratic Chair, a former candidate for the Texas House and former Pearsall council members are among the seven suspects who turned themselves in to the Frio County jail on Wednesday in connection with a massive state-led election investigation, KSAT Investigates confirmed.

Say it ain't so!

Your post is insurrectiony 🤣 — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) July 7, 2025

HAAAAAAA

We see what she did there.

The Democrats promised us that election fraud is a made up conspiracy theory. — Wolf Krieger (@WolfKriegerEsq) July 7, 2025

Psh. Democrats make a lot of promises that they don't keep. Honestly, it would only be newsworthy if Democrats kept a promise they made.

Stop the presses!

The most secure election ever. — Mike (@syntheticmpathy) July 7, 2025

Ever.

============================================================

Related:

'You're From HERE!' AOC Quietly Changes Her Bronx-y Backstory As Childhood LOCALS Start CALLING Her Out

As BAD As We Thought Biden's Campaign Was, Leaked Adviser's Memo Shows It Was SOOO MUCH Worse (Pic)

Here's a Deep Dive on MONSTER TX Pediatrician Who Lost Her Job for CRUEL Post About Girls Lost In Flood

Abigail Spanberger Promising LIMITLESS Abortion As We Learn More About Texas Deaths Is Why She Must LOSE

WHEW-DOGGIE! WATCH Elitist Squirm As He Tries Using Poor, Rural HICKS to Justify Funding Progressive PBS

============================================================