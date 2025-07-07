The Atlantic Says ICE Agents Shouldn't Wear Masks Because It's a Threat to...
And THERE It Is! That Thing (Voter Fraud) That Never Happens? Welp, 15 DEMOCRATS Just Got Busted for It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on July 07, 2025
Twitchy

Go ahead, Democrats, tell us again.

There's no such thing as voter fraud.

Except, you know, there is. And we keep seeing it from one party ... almost as if it existed all along, and every time we've called it out, they've tried to distract and deflect by calling us all traitors or white nationalists or racists or homophobes or fascists or whatever other nasty, derogatory label they're trying to sell this week.

In other words, that thing that never happens, just happened again.

We know, you're likely as SHOCKED as we are.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

From KSAT:

A former candidate for San Antonio mayor and former Bexar County Democratic Chair, a former candidate for the Texas House and former Pearsall council members are among the seven suspects who turned themselves in to the Frio County jail on Wednesday in connection with a massive state-led election investigation, KSAT Investigates confirmed.

Say it ain't so!

HAAAAAAA

We see what she did there.

Psh. Democrats make a lot of promises that they don't keep. Honestly, it would only be newsworthy if Democrats kept a promise they made.

Stop the presses!

Ever.

