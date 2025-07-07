As BAD As We Thought Biden's Campaign Was, Leaked Adviser's Memo Shows It Was SOOO MUCH Worse (Pic)

You know that feeling when you KNEW something was wrong, you knew it was really wrong, but you were positive it couldn't be that wrong, because if it was THAT wrong, that would be crazy. Not only crazy, but dangerous as well?

Advertisement

Welp, we have that feeling right now.

We knew things were bad with Biden.

We assumed they were so bad that he wasn't making any of his own decisions on well, anything.

But surely even the Democrats weren't that evil, right? Surely even they wouldn't use a cognitively-challenged old man this way simply for more power ...

About that:

The worst political advice in the history of the world. A new book reports on a previously-unseen April 2024 memo to Joe Biden from his top campaign advisers. Their counsel: Debate Donald Trump ASAP! The book: https://t.co/c3nkV3DJLh

Via Politico: https://t.co/S3DNBaF0iF pic.twitter.com/tTjYcR064i — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 7, 2025

Just.

Wow.

Clearly, they were really really wrong.

Makes you wonder if most people in Biden's camp really did believe he was sharp as a tack and running circles around his staff who had trouble keeping up. Or were under the delusion Biden was still mentally fit. — Joe Mama (@GUnderP68) July 7, 2025

They lied their a'ses off.

It's as simple as that.

They wanted him to fail, by June it was obvious Biden couldn't win. — Hunter DeButts (@BillySullivan7) July 7, 2025

Possible.

The worst political advice, or the lowest form of political manipulation? — Shmuel - שמואל (@levine45cal) July 7, 2025

Why not both?

I think this was strategic advice if they knew Jill Biden wouldn’t let him drop out of the race. By having him crash and burn in such a public fashion his hand was forced. — Garrett Powell (@GarrettsBrain) July 7, 2025

Once Biden was no longer convenient, they were more than happy to watch him crash and burn.

Good advice if Biden was "sharp as a tack". Turned out to be very bad advice because of Biden's failing mental acuity ... exactly the opposite occurred. Biden was weak, Trump strong .. ouch. — John Tashiro (@Real1JMT) July 7, 2025

Ouch is putting it mildly.

Am I the only one wondering what rocket scientist on the Biden team thought "late June" was "Spring"? — Dram Man (@Dram_man) July 7, 2025

Not exactly the brightest crayons in the box, now are they?

============================================================

Related:

Here's a Deep Dive on MONSTER TX Pediatrician Who Lost Her Job for CRUEL Post About Girls Lost In Flood

Abigail Spanberger Promising LIMITLESS Abortion As We Learn More About Texas Deaths Is Why She Must LOSE

'Frustrated' Dems Admit Grassroots and Their Base Are Openly Calling for Blood and Violence (Screenshots)

WHEW-DOGGIE! WATCH Elitist Squirm As He Tries Using Poor, Rural HICKS to Justify Funding Progressive PBS

DataRepublican Accepts Mouth-Breather's Challenge to 'MAGA Biblicals' to Interpret Bible Verse and HOOBOY

============================================================