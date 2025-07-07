'You're From HERE!' AOC Quietly Changes Her Bronx-y Backstory As Childhood LOCALS Start...
As BAD As We Thought Biden's Campaign Was, Leaked Adviser's Memo Shows It Was SOOO MUCH Worse (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on July 07, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

You know that feeling when you KNEW something was wrong, you knew it was really wrong, but you were positive it couldn't be that wrong, because if it was THAT wrong, that would be crazy. Not only crazy, but dangerous as well?

Welp, we have that feeling right now.

We knew things were bad with Biden.

We assumed they were so bad that he wasn't making any of his own decisions on well, anything.

But surely even the Democrats weren't that evil, right? Surely even they wouldn't use a cognitively-challenged old man this way simply for more power ...

About that:

Just.

Wow.

Clearly, they were really really wrong.

They lied their a'ses off.

It's as simple as that.

Possible.

Why not both?

Once Biden was no longer convenient, they were more than happy to watch him crash and burn.

Ouch is putting it mildly.

Not exactly the brightest crayons in the box, now are they?

