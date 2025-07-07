Gosh, Wonder WHY?! Dems Admit Their Base Has Been Openly Calling for Blood and Violence (Screenshots)

Democrats are frustrated with their base and grassroots because they have been pushing them for more than just legislative and investigative power. They seem SHOCKED that the people they've been telling for over a decade that Trump is LITERALLY HITLER are violent and calling for blood.

Advertisement

Almost as if dumping gasoline on a crazy fire is STUPID.

Once again, we are reminded of Frankenstein's monster:

Wild.



Democrats have been frustrated that their angry base “misunderstands the lack of legislative and investigative power..”



But they kept pouring gasoline on the fire, telling them Trump is Hitler and their families were in danger..



And are SURPRISED they want violence? pic.twitter.com/AknGJRWyrJ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 7, 2025

Those screenshots are disturbing, to put it mildly.

Maybe instead of complaining about the crazies, they should admit they've done their part in creating them in the first place, and tone down the violent rhetoric. Ok, so we know they won't do that, but still, you'd think they'd realize the violence and destruction only hurt their approval ratings.

Ultimately, this is the only thing they care about.

“There needs to be blood."



Wow.



Getting arrested isn’t enough.



They want a martyr. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 7, 2025

They want another George Floyd. They want another Michael Brown.

What's bonkers about this is that...somewhere on the left...there's a few dozen people who actually believe this nonsense.



And they'd logically be either waiting for the Death Squads or panicking. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 7, 2025

It's no accident that a large portion of the Democrats' base is mentally ill.

Just sayin'.

Turns out getting a bunch of low-information people angry while telling them to target your political opponents MAY have consequences. — blanky mcblank (@f4z6nxjqvx) July 7, 2025

Who'd a thunk it?

============================================================

Related:

WHEW-DOGGIE! WATCH Elitist Squirm As He Tries Using Poor, Rural HICKS to Justify Funding Progressive PBS

YAAAS! Eric Swalwell's Fake 'Oh, You SURPRISED Me With That Question' Videos May Soon Get EXPOSED and LOL

DataRepublican Accepts Mouth-Breather's Challenge to 'MAGA Biblicals' to Interpret Bible Verse and HOOBOY

D-BAG Ron Filipkowski TRIES Deleting VILE Post Claiming TX MAGA Parents Deserve to Lose Their Daughters

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in TX Flood Goes REALLY Wrong; Updated- She's FIRED

============================================================