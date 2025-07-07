VIP
Abigail Spanberger Promising LIMITLESS Abortion As We Learn More About Texas Deaths Is...
WHEW-DOGGIE! WATCH Elitist Squirm As He Tries Using Poor, Rural HICKS to Justify...
BREAKING: LEO Sources Report Active Shooter with Rifle and Tactical Gear Ambushed Border...
YAAAS! Eric Swalwell's Fake 'Oh, You SURPRISED Me With That Question' Videos May...
DataRepublican Accepts Mouth-Breather's Challenge to 'MAGA Biblicals' to Interpret Bible V...
D-BAG Ron Filipkowski TRIES Deleting VILE Post Claiming TX MAGA Parents Deserve to...
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in TX Flood Goes REALLY Wrong;...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
If It Quacks Like a Communist: Zohran Mamdani Describes Himself as a ‘BMW...
Joy Reid and James Carville Are Predicting Trump Will Never Leave Office and...
False Alarm: Disgraced Dem Jamaal Bowman Laughably Claims Trump is Afraid of Zohran...
VIP
The Future Looks Bright for Female Athletes
Not So Friendly Fire: Nina Turner Drops Ron Filipkowski and Leftists Politicizing the...
BYE! Cruel Lefty Removed From Houston Food Insecurity Board After VILE Comments About...

Gosh, Wonder WHY?! Dems Admit Their Base Has Been Openly Calling for Blood and Violence (Screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on July 07, 2025
Meme

Democrats are frustrated with their base and grassroots because they have been pushing them for more than just legislative and investigative power. They seem SHOCKED that the people they've been telling for over a decade that Trump is LITERALLY HITLER are violent and calling for blood.

Advertisement

Almost as if dumping gasoline on a crazy fire is STUPID.

Once again, we are reminded of Frankenstein's monster:

Those screenshots are disturbing, to put it mildly.

Maybe instead of complaining about the crazies, they should admit they've done their part in creating them in the first place, and tone down the violent rhetoric. Ok, so we know they won't do that, but still, you'd think they'd realize the violence and destruction only hurt their approval ratings.

Ultimately, this is the only thing they care about.

They want another George Floyd. They want another Michael Brown.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's no accident that a large portion of the Democrats' base is mentally ill.

Just sayin'.

Who'd a thunk it?

============================================================

Related:

WHEW-DOGGIE! WATCH Elitist Squirm As He Tries Using Poor, Rural HICKS to Justify Funding Progressive PBS

YAAAS! Eric Swalwell's Fake 'Oh, You SURPRISED Me With That Question' Videos May Soon Get EXPOSED and LOL

DataRepublican Accepts Mouth-Breather's Challenge to 'MAGA Biblicals' to Interpret Bible Verse and HOOBOY

D-BAG Ron Filipkowski TRIES Deleting VILE Post Claiming TX MAGA Parents Deserve to Lose Their Daughters

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in TX Flood Goes REALLY Wrong; Updated- She's FIRED

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WHEW-DOGGIE! WATCH Elitist Squirm As He Tries Using Poor, Rural HICKS to Justify Funding Progressive PBS
Sam J.
DataRepublican Accepts Mouth-Breather's Challenge to 'MAGA Biblicals' to Interpret Bible Verse and HOOBOY
Sam J.
YAAAS! Eric Swalwell's Fake 'Oh, You SURPRISED Me With That Question' Videos May Soon Get EXPOSED and LOL
Sam J.
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in TX Flood Goes REALLY Wrong; Updated- She's FIRED
Sam J.
BREAKING: LEO Sources Report Active Shooter with Rifle and Tactical Gear Ambushed Border Patrol Agents
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement