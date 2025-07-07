D-BAG Ron Filipkowski TRIES Deleting VILE Post Claiming TX MAGA Parents Deserve to Lose Their Daughters

Good gravy. We have certainly been covering some horrible posts in the last 48 hours. It seems tragedy truly does bring out the worst in far too many people, especially those looking to score cheap political points on the graves of dead little girls.

Like Ron Filipkowski.

His post was one of the earliest and truly most disgusting we saw throughout the last two days, which is probably why the douche-canoe tried to delete it.

Seems even some people on the Left found these sorts of posts repulsive ... which is why we have to make Ron own this.

So Ron, why did you delete this heartless tweet? pic.twitter.com/vsVETSaKBa — AmErican (@Flipper628) July 7, 2025

Ooh, ooh ... we know!

Because @RonFilipkowski is a feckless, heartless twatwaffle. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) July 7, 2025

While Ron decided to delete his post (probably because he couldn't deal with the tremendous amount of negative feedback he was receiving) there are still plenty of horrible posts from horrible people on X. It's truly the one thing about the Left we cannot wrap our heads around. Fine, you don't like people on the Right. Fine, you hate the president ... but to tell parents who live in Texas they deserve to lose their children because of the way they voted?

That's a whole new level of evil, even for the Left.

Some examples of "they deserved it."



Ghoulish, obscene stuff. All based on the ugliest Progressive politics.https://t.co/NhcbN443Lhhttps://t.co/Si8TXL5M3m — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) July 7, 2025

Nice try, Ron, but we all saw it.

We all know who you really are ... and it ain't pretty.

