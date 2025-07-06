SHOCKING Turn of Events! Has-Been Wrestler Kevin Nash CLUELESS About Constitution, Makes Dolt of Himself

Has-been wrestler, Kevin Nash (aka, Big Sexy) spent his Independence Day proving to Americans that he's been hit in the head one too many times. It's one thing for him just to be wrong about things; the dude made his living pretending to get choked out, but it's quite another for him to think he's the most intelligent guy in the room when it's clear he most certainly is not.

What a hot mess.

Keep in mind that Nash is worth several million dollars as you read his sad, stupid little post about the evil 1%:

Happy 4 more trillion in debt day. Never felt this proud as we continue to destroy the empathy we once held for those less fortunate. So I guess Happy wealthy white 1% day. Enjoy your small regional hospitals while you can. Things just continue to get greater. Happy 4th.... — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 4, 2025

BRO, YOU ARE THE 1%.

Heh.

Was enjoyable to flush the white trash out today to block and remove them at least on this site. I didn't celebrate the 4th this year because I personally feel we're not the home of the free. We lose constitutional rights daily. If you're a bigot please unfollow me. Peace out — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 5, 2025

WE'RE LOSING CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS DAILY! REEEEE.

*sigh*

And of course, anyone who disagrees with the wrestler is white trash.

The irony.

Add in the greatest self-own ever.

To those that don't have the ability to determine the first amendment on separation of church and state pic.twitter.com/7gkJj39WLJ — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 5, 2025

Woof.

Dumbass, the government isn't forming a religion.



As for Jefferson, he was defending religion from the GOVERNMENT, not the other way around.



OMG. Best. Self-Own. Ever. https://t.co/zQYVg6zuVb — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 6, 2025

What an incredibly thoughtful, brilliant, well-written post.

Ahem.

Too many chair shots..... — SGT.Priest🫡(Retired)🇺🇲 (@JoshPriest16) July 5, 2025

True story.

