Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obse...
Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a...
Black Magic Woman? Artist Records Herself Stabbing Handmade Trump and Vance ‘Voodoo’ Dolls...
Hakeem Jeffries Pivots When Asked About Zohran Mamdani Checking 'Black' on His College...
VIP
Gringos Out! Rioting Mexicans Want Americans to Leave Their Country Because They’re Steali...
Mr. Doodle: Doodling Dude Has Turned the Inside of His England Mansion into...
Dem Jamie Raskin Seems to Say the LA Riots Were both Peaceful and...
Professor Giddy About Dismantling the US to Seek a World of Justice, Equality,...
One Year Flashback: Biden’s Post-Debate 'Rehab Tour' Goes Down in Flames Like the...
Scott Jennings Says Rich Liberals Who Can Afford to Leave Voted for Mamdani
VIP
Leftists Love Exploiting Our Suffering
VIP
German Mayor Blames Hot Weather for Syrian Migrants Molesting Young Girls in Pool
Like Father, Like Son: Video of Zohran Mamdani’s Father Shows the Nut Doesn’t...
Chubby Woman Is Ready to Fight, Doesn't Care If People Abuse SNAP Benefits

SHOCKING Turn of Events! Has-Been Wrestler Kevin Nash CLUELESS About Constitution, Makes Dolt of Himself

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on July 06, 2025
Meme

Has-been wrestler, Kevin Nash (aka, Big Sexy) spent his Independence Day proving to Americans that he's been hit in the head one too many times. It's one thing for him just to be wrong about things; the dude made his living pretending to get choked out, but it's quite another for him to think he's the most intelligent guy in the room when it's clear he most certainly is not.

Advertisement

What a hot mess.

Keep in mind that Nash is worth several million dollars as you read his sad, stupid little post about the evil 1%:

BRO, YOU ARE THE 1%.

Heh.

WE'RE LOSING CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS DAILY! REEEEE.

*sigh*

And of course, anyone who disagrees with the wrestler is white trash.

The irony.

Add in the greatest self-own ever.

Woof.

Recommended

Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question
Sam J.
Advertisement

What an incredibly thoughtful, brilliant, well-written post.

Ahem.

True story.

============================================================

Related:

Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obsession with Her

Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question

Randi Weingarten's July 4th Post a Painfully HILARIOUS Reminder of Why Public Schools FAIL; Updated

Alex Soros Wishes X Happy Independence Day, Pushes to Defeat Tyranny and HOO BOY, LOOK at That Ratio

Get the NET! Keith Olbermann’s Creepy Fixation on Riley Gaines Highlighted In Troubling, MUST-Read Thread

============================================================

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GOP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question
Sam J.
Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obsession with Her
Sam J.
Chubby Woman Is Ready to Fight, Doesn't Care If People Abuse SNAP Benefits
Brett T.
Professor Giddy About Dismantling the US to Seek a World of Justice, Equality, and Peace
Brett T.
Hakeem Jeffries Pivots When Asked About Zohran Mamdani Checking 'Black' on His College Application
Warren Squire
Mr. Doodle: Doodling Dude Has Turned the Inside of His England Mansion into His Personal Canvas (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question Sam J.
Advertisement