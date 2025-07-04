Remember the Aurora, CO Gang Takeover the NY Times Called a 'False Story'?...
What Independence Day Really Means: Why It’s Still Worth Defending

Alex Soros Wishes X Happy Independence Day, Pushes to Defeat Tyranny and HOO BOY, LOOK at That Ratio

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:38 AM on July 04, 2025
ImgFlip

Alex Soros wished everyone a Happy Independence Day and celebrated 'defeating tyranny.' 

What a bizarre, tone-deaf post ... 

Advertisement

Reading that, this editor has to wonder, does he know he's Alex Soros?

Heh.

We've seen and covered many ratios over the years, but this one is particularly spectacular. And not in a good way.

Here's to that. Indeed.

We can certainly celebrate their demise.

Advertisement

Just sayin'.

Maybe not.

Get thee behind us, Satan!

Here's to defeating tyranny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement