Alex Soros Wishes X Happy Independence Day, Pushes to Defeat Tyranny and HOO BOY, LOOK at That Ratio

Alex Soros wished everyone a Happy Independence Day and celebrated 'defeating tyranny.'
What a bizarre, tone-deaf post ...
Happy Independence Day! Here’s to defeating tyranny!— Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) July 4, 2025
Reading that, this editor has to wonder, does he know he's Alex Soros?
You don’t have to live like this. 6 months of creatine, beef, and barbell training and you’ll be a completely different person. You’d be so happy. DM me for details friend.— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 4, 2025
Heh.
July 4, 2025
Bro you can't even bench the bar— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 4, 2025
Mountains of inherited wealth can't buy your way out of this ratio! pic.twitter.com/oSipWesU8s— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 4, 2025
We've seen and covered many ratios over the years, but this one is particularly spectacular. And not in a good way.
Evil freak.— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 4, 2025
July 4, 2025
You and your dad are the tyranny. We’re defeating you. Here’s to that! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2HEn0ZGaGo— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 4, 2025
Here's to that. Indeed.
You are the tyranny.— 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) July 4, 2025
It's odd that one would celebrate their own demise.— C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) July 4, 2025
We can certainly celebrate their demise.
Just sayin'.
You do know you're you, right?— Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 4, 2025
Maybe not.
July 4, 2025
Get thee behind us, Satan!
We accept your surrender— Sir Labancelot (@ougrad2001) July 4, 2025
Here's to defeating tyranny.
