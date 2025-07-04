Alex Soros Wishes X Happy Independence Day, Pushes to Defeat Tyranny and HOO BOY, LOOK at That Ratio

Alex Soros wished everyone a Happy Independence Day and celebrated 'defeating tyranny.'

What a bizarre, tone-deaf post ...

Happy Independence Day! Here’s to defeating tyranny! — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) July 4, 2025

Reading that, this editor has to wonder, does he know he's Alex Soros?

You don’t have to live like this. 6 months of creatine, beef, and barbell training and you’ll be a completely different person. You’d be so happy. DM me for details friend. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 4, 2025

Heh.

Bro you can't even bench the bar — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 4, 2025

Mountains of inherited wealth can't buy your way out of this ratio! pic.twitter.com/oSipWesU8s — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 4, 2025

We've seen and covered many ratios over the years, but this one is particularly spectacular. And not in a good way.

Evil freak. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 4, 2025

You and your dad are the tyranny. We’re defeating you. Here’s to that! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2HEn0ZGaGo — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 4, 2025

Here's to that. Indeed.

You are the tyranny. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) July 4, 2025

It's odd that one would celebrate their own demise. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) July 4, 2025

We can certainly celebrate their demise.

Just sayin'.

You do know you're you, right? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 4, 2025

Maybe not.

Get thee behind us, Satan!

We accept your surrender — Sir Labancelot (@ougrad2001) July 4, 2025

Here's to defeating tyranny.

