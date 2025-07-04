FAIL: Eric Swalwell's Attempt to Compare Who GOP and Dems Fight For Hits...
WOOF! AOC Raging on BlueSky Over Trump's BBB Is Even MORE Unhinged Than...
Justine Bateman Uses SMALL Words, Puppets, and Crayons Explaining to Dems Why Illegals...
REEE! Obama Bro Jon Favreau Ranting That MAGA Will Be SORRY Trump's BBB...
VIP
DRAMA QUEEN: Jimmy Gomez Weeps on the Capitol Steps, But Here's the REAL...
Busted! Tulsi Gabbard Reveals That WaPo Reporter Is Anonymously Harassing ODNI Officers
July Fourth Flashback: President Joe Biden Has Covid-19 Instructions for Our Nation's...
Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Lawyers Say He was Tortured and Starved in El Salvador...
VIP
Politico: CIA Finds No Major Flaws in 2016 Election Probe
What Independence Day Really Means: Why It’s Still Worth Defending
'Dude Was Lit': Replies to Aaron Bushnell's Birthday Post are Hot
VIP
Wisconsin's Leftist Justices Just Aborted the Separation of Powers
Inverse Nostradamus: James Carville’s BBB GOP Party Extinction Prediction Has Trump Voters...
DCCC Declares That Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Is the 'Leader America Deserves'

BASED John Fetterman Is PROUD to Be an American and Hate-Filled, Anti-American Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on July 04, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Only 36% of Democrats are extremely proud to be American.

On the other hand, 93% of Republicans are extremely proud to be American.

That alone explains so much about the division we're seeing in our country right now. It's not Right versus Left, it's pro-America versus anti-America. Ironically, there is a simple solution for those who no longer wish to be in our country because they're not proud of it..

Advertisement

Just sayin'.

John Fetterman has once again broken from the horde of mindless, hate-filled zombies and declared his love fo his country and that he is proud to be American.

Happy Birthday, America.

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!

You already know how his fellow Democrats responded to this post, yes?

We'd ask what is wrong with these people but you know what? We already know.

Full disclosure, we wrote the headline before we started going through the responses because we knew the Left would be pissed at him for loving our country. What we did not anticipate was how much antisemitism we'd see ...

Recommended

Busted! Tulsi Gabbard Reveals That WaPo Reporter Is Anonymously Harassing ODNI Officers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Always violence with the pronoun people.

Whine whine whine.

============================================================

Related:

WOOF! AOC Raging on BlueSky Over Trump's BBB Is Even MORE Unhinged Than Her X Posts and LOL, She MAD

Justine Bateman Uses SMALL Words, Puppets, and Crayons Explaining to Dems Why Illegals Have to GO HOME

REEE! Obama Bro Jon Favreau Ranting That MAGA Will Be SORRY Trump's BBB Passed Goes DELICIOUSLY Wrong

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES

Our New Spirit Animal! Virginia Foxx's Reaction to Hakeem Jeffries FINALLY Shutting Up Is a *CHEF'S KISS*

============================================================

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN NATIONAL SECURITY REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Busted! Tulsi Gabbard Reveals That WaPo Reporter Is Anonymously Harassing ODNI Officers
Grateful Calvin
REEE! Obama Bro Jon Favreau Ranting That MAGA Will Be SORRY Trump's BBB Passed Goes DELICIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Justine Bateman Uses SMALL Words, Puppets, and Crayons Explaining to Dems Why Illegals Have to GO HOME
Sam J.
FAIL: Eric Swalwell's Attempt to Compare Who GOP and Dems Fight For Hits a Reality Snag
Doug P.
WOOF! AOC Raging on BlueSky Over Trump's BBB Is Even MORE Unhinged Than Her X Posts and LOL, She MAD
Sam J.
And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Busted! Tulsi Gabbard Reveals That WaPo Reporter Is Anonymously Harassing ODNI Officers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement