BASED John Fetterman Is PROUD to Be an American and Hate-Filled, Anti-American Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Only 36% of Democrats are extremely proud to be American.

On the other hand, 93% of Republicans are extremely proud to be American.

That alone explains so much about the division we're seeing in our country right now. It's not Right versus Left, it's pro-America versus anti-America. Ironically, there is a simple solution for those who no longer wish to be in our country because they're not proud of it..

Just sayin'.

John Fetterman has once again broken from the horde of mindless, hate-filled zombies and declared his love fo his country and that he is proud to be American.

Last week, Gallup polled only 36% of Democrats are “extremely or very proud” to be American.



In the greatest country in the world, that’s just wrong.



I’m unapologetically grateful for our nation and the American Way of Life—today, and always.



Happy Birthday, America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OOKaaVJnud — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 4, 2025

Happy Birthday, America.

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!

You already know how his fellow Democrats responded to this post, yes?

It’s literally politicians like you that make it hard for people to be proud to be American. — Pat Greentree (@endPACsNOW) July 4, 2025

But your loyalties are to Israel. — Maria McGivern (@maria_mcgivern) July 4, 2025

We'd ask what is wrong with these people but you know what? We already know.

Since we are owned by Israel and their friends in corporate America, there's not much to celebrate. — Still All Good (@still_all_good) July 4, 2025

Full disclosure, we wrote the headline before we started going through the responses because we knew the Left would be pissed at him for loving our country. What we did not anticipate was how much antisemitism we'd see ...

I bet your car goes really fast. You should see how fast it goes on a secluded country road. https://t.co/P0q8jdpzAS — Essential Vern (@MikePermute) July 4, 2025

Always violence with the pronoun people.

What was the point of this post? To kick DEMs when they are down? https://t.co/aFSM6yHnaP — Millard Fillmore (@MillardFillmor1) July 4, 2025

Whine whine whine.

