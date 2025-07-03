SHARP AS A TACK, JACK! Biden Announces New Memoir With Rambling, Incoherent Remarks...
'Manufactured and Contrived:' Dr. Sydney Watson GOES OFF on the Problem With Pedro...
Joe Biden's Autopen Slams BBB Passage With More Lies While X Users Sink...
BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Flying Flap: Part of Delta Boeing Plane Wing Found In North Carolina Driveway
Big Beautiful Bill Passes Big Beautiful House, Heads to President's Big Beautiful Desk
Our New Spirit Animal! Virginia Foxx's Reaction to Hakeem Jeffries FINALLY Shutting Up...
Intern for Republican Rep. Ron Estes Shot and Killed In D.C. Monday Night
Book Deal Unlocked? Hakeem Jeffries Ends Filibuster on BBB Besting All House Records
Stephen Miller Shuts UNHINGED Commie Ilhan Omar Whining About Immigration DOWN with Just...
'Reservoir Dogs' Actor Michael Madsen Dead at 67
When You Look at the KICK-BUTT June Jobs Report Using THESE Specific Numbers...
We’re All Dying, AGAIN: Dem Jason Crow Says His Constituents May Not Survive...
Hakeem Jeffries Promises If BBB Passes a Deportation Machine on Steroids Will Be...

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:25 PM on July 03, 2025
Twitchy

You all knew it was coming, right? The moment the House passed Trump's Big Beautiful Bill I KNEW there would be temper tantrums all over X as Democrats and Lefties once again realized THEY HAVE NO POWER HERE.

Advertisement

It's refreshing, you know?

And while there are things we'd like to see (or not see) with the bill, we are thrilled that Speaker Johnson was able to stick with Trump's timeframe, even with Hakeem Jeffries acting like a complete ninny earlier today.

We know there will only be more and more reactions, but we wanted to get started. Here are some of the best (worst) reactions to the passing of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill:

Yes, we love our signed merch and photo ops.

Natch.

Gutting of government is a good thing.

Just sayin'.

Recommended

'Manufactured and Contrived:' Dr. Sydney Watson GOES OFF on the Problem With Pedro Pascal
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Hey, if voting to remove illegals and pay less in taxes makes this editor a member of a cult, we suppose we're in a cult.

She's so dramatic.

Thinking she should stop hanging out with that drama queen, George Conway.

D'awww, Brian is upset.

Thanks to Harry Sisson for this find:

Oh, and since we're on Harry's timeline, we might as well grab his post:

So the current theme is everyone is going to die. Alrighty then.

Remember when Net Neutrality was going to kill us all?

Then it was COVID?

Advertisement

Democrats are such downers.

Nah.

Aww. He mad.

An hour after they posted this and Brooklyn Dad reposted it, they have 67 replies.

If Tea Pain is 'boilin' mad' then we know the House did something right.

You do that, Shawn Harris for Congress.

Advertisement

C'mon, we all know Joe didn't write this.

Oh, we saved the dumbest for last:

And he thinks that's a gotcha. 

We're sure there will be more tomorrow!

============================================================

Related:

Our New Spirit Animal! Virginia Foxx's Reaction to Hakeem Jeffries FINALLY Shutting Up Is a *CHEF'S KISS*

Stephen Miller Shuts UNHINGED Commie Ilhan Omar Whining About Immigration DOWN with Just 1 PRICELESS Post

When You Look at the KICK-BUTT June Jobs Report Using THESE Specific Numbers It Gets Even BETTER

Hakeem Jeffries Under Fire for Filibuster from... Hakeem Jeffries, and You Guys, This Old Post Is a DOOZY

Sit DOWN: Guy Who Destroyed Healthcare for MILLIONS Pushes LIES About Trump's BBB and WOW, That Was DUMB

============================================================

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE MEDICAID REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Manufactured and Contrived:' Dr. Sydney Watson GOES OFF on the Problem With Pedro Pascal
Amy Curtis
SHARP AS A TACK, JACK! Biden Announces New Memoir With Rambling, Incoherent Remarks In San Diego
Grateful Calvin
Our New Spirit Animal! Virginia Foxx's Reaction to Hakeem Jeffries FINALLY Shutting Up Is a *CHEF'S KISS*
Sam J.
Joe Biden's Autopen Slams BBB Passage With More Lies While X Users Sink the Cheap Fake Post
Doug P.
Stephen Miller Shuts UNHINGED Commie Ilhan Omar Whining About Immigration DOWN with Just 1 PRICELESS Post
Sam J.
Flying Flap: Part of Delta Boeing Plane Wing Found In North Carolina Driveway
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Manufactured and Contrived:' Dr. Sydney Watson GOES OFF on the Problem With Pedro Pascal Amy Curtis
Advertisement