And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES

You all knew it was coming, right? The moment the House passed Trump's Big Beautiful Bill I KNEW there would be temper tantrums all over X as Democrats and Lefties once again realized THEY HAVE NO POWER HERE.

Advertisement

It's refreshing, you know?

And while there are things we'd like to see (or not see) with the bill, we are thrilled that Speaker Johnson was able to stick with Trump's timeframe, even with Hakeem Jeffries acting like a complete ninny earlier today.

We know there will only be more and more reactions, but we wanted to get started. Here are some of the best (worst) reactions to the passing of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill:

Did y’all hear how it passed? Four House Republicans changed their votes to YES – after Trump gave them signed MAGA hats and selfies.



They got a signed merch and a photo op.

17 million people lost healthcare.



That’s the trade. That’s the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/N0L7VmB47A — Max Flugrath🗳️ (@MaxFlugrath) July 3, 2025

Yes, we love our signed merch and photo ops.

Natch.

The fact it passed isn't exactly shocking but appalling nonetheless, the gutting of our federal government and it's institutions to return to some 1898 style of American living. Damning American citizens to death through lack of medical care to just feed further radicalization. — Union Front (@Union_Front) July 3, 2025

Gutting of government is a good thing.

Just sayin'.

Of course it passed.



It was always going to pass.



I don't know why any of you got your hopes up.



You know it's a cult, so why are you surprised that they all fell in line and did what the cult leader wanted? — The Romano Report ( @TheRomanoReport ) July 3, 2025

Hey, if voting to remove illegals and pay less in taxes makes this editor a member of a cult, we suppose we're in a cult.

Tens of thousands of Americans will die every year as a direct result of this bill.

And they dance.

They f**king dance. https://t.co/xv16yPjT7t — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 3, 2025

She's so dramatic.

Thinking she should stop hanging out with that drama queen, George Conway.

When the Big Bulls**t Bill passes and our deficit explodes and millions of Americans are kicked off of Medicaid, just remember that Democrats are not the ones who did it. pic.twitter.com/sUOtGnbmfF — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 3, 2025

D'awww, Brian is upset.

Thanks to Harry Sisson for this find:

Kamala Harris just SLAMMED House Republicans after they voted to pass Trump’s ugly bill “Republicans in Congress have voted to devastate millions of people across our nation.” She is absolutely right. pic.twitter.com/FAeinpnJ2X — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 3, 2025

Oh, and since we're on Harry's timeline, we might as well grab his post:

Millions of Americans are going to lose health care because of Trump and the Republicans. Millions will suffer. Millions won’t be able to afford a visit to the hospital.



The blood is on their hands. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 3, 2025

So the current theme is everyone is going to die. Alrighty then.

Remember when Net Neutrality was going to kill us all?

Then it was COVID?

Advertisement

Democrats are such downers.

And to every Republican who hoped this would come back (not buying it) -- what say you now? Millions are going to lose Medicaid and SNAP benefits. The deficit will explode. Millions will be worse off because we lacked senators with courage and bravery. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) July 3, 2025

Nah.

2026 IS COMING. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 3, 2025

Aww. He mad.

Can we get 1,000 quick replies using #CutMedicaidLoseYourJob to call out House Republicans for passing a bill that guts Medicaid, crushing millions of poor and working Americans?



Their cruelty will cost them in 2026—we’ll vote them out! — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) July 3, 2025

An hour after they posted this and Brooklyn Dad reposted it, they have 67 replies.

PATRIOTS: Tea Pain’s boilin’ mad at House GOP for passin’ that hurtful bill! Too many poor and workin’ folks in Gizzard Ridge rely on Medicaid—they’ll suffer bad when it’s gone!



Help ol’ Tea shout #CutMedicaidLoseYourJob and vote ‘em out in ‘26! — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) July 3, 2025

If Tea Pain is 'boilin' mad' then we know the House did something right.

Just leaving this right here pic.twitter.com/BswxoXAmxH — Shawn Harris for Congress (@ShawnForGeorgia) July 3, 2025

You do that, Shawn Harris for Congress.

The Republican budget bill is not only reckless — it’s cruel. It slashes Medicaid and takes away health care from millions of Americans. It closes rural hospitals and cuts food assistance for our veterans and seniors. It jacks up energy bills. And it could trigger deep cuts to… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 3, 2025

Advertisement

C'mon, we all know Joe didn't write this.

Oh, we saved the dumbest for last:

This is a REAL TWEET.



Republican Congressman CELEBRATING the theft of your health care to fund billionaires’ tax cuts. pic.twitter.com/lzqr6D1RWJ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 3, 2025

And he thinks that's a gotcha.

We're sure there will be more tomorrow!

============================================================

Related:

Our New Spirit Animal! Virginia Foxx's Reaction to Hakeem Jeffries FINALLY Shutting Up Is a *CHEF'S KISS*

Stephen Miller Shuts UNHINGED Commie Ilhan Omar Whining About Immigration DOWN with Just 1 PRICELESS Post

When You Look at the KICK-BUTT June Jobs Report Using THESE Specific Numbers It Gets Even BETTER

Hakeem Jeffries Under Fire for Filibuster from... Hakeem Jeffries, and You Guys, This Old Post Is a DOOZY

Sit DOWN: Guy Who Destroyed Healthcare for MILLIONS Pushes LIES About Trump's BBB and WOW, That Was DUMB

============================================================