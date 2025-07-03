Sit DOWN: Guy Who Destroyed Healthcare for MILLIONS Pushes LIES About Trump's BBB and WOW, That Was DUMB

The Optic Dems Want for Hakeem Jeffries Speech Delaying BBB Vote vs. What...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on July 03, 2025
Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Oh, look. Barack Obama is once again lying to Americans about their healthcare. Remember his greatest hits? The lies about keeping your plan if you like your plan? Keeping your doctor if you like your doctor?

Yeah.

Lying sack of crap.

Welp, the lying sack of crap crawled out from under his X rock to fear-monger about the Big Beautiful Bill ... because, of course he did.

Post continues:

... working class families for generations to come. Call your representative today and tell them to vote no on this bill.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

If, as a Republican, you have any doubts about whether or not this bill is good for America, Obama's panic at it passing should be all the proof you need to know it IS good for America. 

What she said.

Ironic, ain't it?

Obama should settle into one of his mansions and STFU from now on.

Between what Trump did in Iran and this bill, we are finally starting to see the damage Obama did to this country (and this world) fading away. 

Finally.

