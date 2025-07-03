Sit DOWN: Guy Who Destroyed Healthcare for MILLIONS Pushes LIES About Trump's BBB and WOW, That Was DUMB

Oh, look. Barack Obama is once again lying to Americans about their healthcare. Remember his greatest hits? The lies about keeping your plan if you like your plan? Keeping your doctor if you like your doctor?

Yeah.

Lying sack of crap.

Welp, the lying sack of crap crawled out from under his X rock to fear-monger about the Big Beautiful Bill ... because, of course he did.

More than 16 million Americans are at risk of losing their health care because Republicans in Congress are rushing to pass a bill that would cut federal funding for Medicaid and weaken the Affordable Care Act.



If the House passes this bill, it will increase costs and hurt… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 2, 2025

Post continues:

... working class families for generations to come. Call your representative today and tell them to vote no on this bill.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

If, as a Republican, you have any doubts about whether or not this bill is good for America, Obama's panic at it passing should be all the proof you need to know it IS good for America.

YOU did this to me... Took me off of a barely affordable $600 a month plan with a $500 ded, and forced me onto an $1135 a month plan with a $10k ded., with no difference in lifetime benefits. That was for me only, not a family plan.



So, you can stifle your hot takes and shove… — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 3, 2025

What she said.

The guy behind millions of Americans losing their doctors and affordable healthcare because of his ‘Affordable Care Act’ aka Obamacare has the audacity to pop his head out of his weasel hole. Go away, we’re sick of you. pic.twitter.com/OYLTrCLVNs — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 2, 2025

Ironic, ain't it?

Says the guy that told everyone Obamacare would make insurance affordable and you could keep your doctor. You might want to sit this one out. — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) July 3, 2025

Obama should settle into one of his mansions and STFU from now on.

President Keep Your Doctor chimes in. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) July 2, 2025

Between what Trump did in Iran and this bill, we are finally starting to see the damage Obama did to this country (and this world) fading away.

Finally.

