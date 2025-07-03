Scott Jennings REMINDS RINOS That Voting FOR Tax Cuts Is a Good Thing As Only HE Can and LOL (Watch)

Scott Jennings broke out the puppets and crayons to remind Republicans (*cough cough RINOS cough cough*) about what Republicans traditionally stand behind and vote for. Sadly, it appears that far too many on the right need a refresher course.

Let's hope the flip from Massie 'sticks' and they can pass this freakin' bill sooner than later. At the time of this writing, Hakeem Jeffries is still babbling on the floor trying to prevent the vote.

He's such a toad.

Anywho, here's what Jennings had to say about what is not unpopular for Republicans:

It is not unpopular to cut taxes.



It is not unpopular to deport more violent criminals.



It is not unpopular to make sure illegal aliens are not getting welfare.



It will WORK if Republicans will just run the play President Trump has called. pic.twitter.com/55Y6wb57mS — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 3, 2025

Common sense.

These are the things tens of millions of Americans voted for in November.

Quit complicating things and just get it done, you know?

Thank you for standing up to the left. — Dennis (@idowine2) July 3, 2025

Someone has to.

I will be looking very closely at the appropriations bills this fall to see what's going to the districts of the holdouts. — James K Bishop (@James_K_Bishop) July 3, 2025

Interesting point.

Republicans in Congress are our own worst enemy! Sick of them not doing the will of the people who voted for them. All the democrats stick together like glue and republicans are like a bull in a china shop! — Kim (@Texasgirlkiwi) July 3, 2025

It has certainly felt this way for a while now. Hopefully, that all ends today since it sounds like Johnson was able to get enough votes and now we wait for Jeffries to shaddup.

It's past time to get it done.

