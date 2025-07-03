WOW! WATCH Closely Who Dems Remove from Behind a Babbling Hakeem Jeffries and...
Scott Jennings REMINDS RINOS That Voting FOR Tax Cuts Is a Good Thing As Only HE Can and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on July 03, 2025

Scott Jennings broke out the puppets and crayons to remind Republicans (*cough cough RINOS cough cough*) about what Republicans traditionally stand behind and vote for. Sadly, it appears that far too many on the right need a refresher course.

Let's hope the flip from Massie 'sticks' and they can pass this freakin' bill sooner than later. At the time of this writing, Hakeem Jeffries is still babbling on the floor trying to prevent the vote.

He's such a toad.

Anywho, here's what Jennings had to say about what is not unpopular for Republicans:

Common sense.

These are the things tens of millions of Americans voted for in November.

Quit complicating things and just get it done, you know?

Someone has to.

Interesting point.

It has certainly felt this way for a while now. Hopefully, that all ends today since it sounds like Johnson was able to get enough votes and now we wait for Jeffries to shaddup.

It's past time to get it done.

