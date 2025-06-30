Read It and WEEP, Democrats! EPIC Thread on Medicaid Cuts BRUTALLY Debunks the Left's LIES

New Yorker Mag Tries Eulogizing the 'Me Too' Movement by Name Dropping Two...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:49 PM on June 30, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats don't want any accountability, even when said accountability will help those people who need support the most. This has never been more evident than it is now, as they lie and throw a tantrum over the proposed changes to Medicaid.

They probably know that once we take entitlements from illegals, they'll self-deport, and there goes the census numbers they so desperately need.

Anywho ... if you want to know what's going on and what Republicans have suggested, take a gander at Senator Ted Budd's thread:

The facts are NEVER on their side.

Just sayin'.

Able-bodied people need to get a job.

Sorry, not sorry.

Sam J.
Your tax dollars at work. 

Yay.

Makes sense.

Cripes.

Healthcare just keeps getting more and more expensive. Gosh, wonder why.

You know, the people who actually need the help.

And ... 

Work or volunteer? Wow. Sounds like a good deal and yes, it's time to remove illegals from Medicaid.

So there it is. Certainly not as evil and terrifying as our pals on the Left want it to be. Granted, Democrats are lying like crazy to terrify their base but even they know the truth - Republicans are saving Medicaid.

