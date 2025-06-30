Read It and WEEP, Democrats! EPIC Thread on Medicaid Cuts BRUTALLY Debunks the Left's LIES

Democrats don't want any accountability, even when said accountability will help those people who need support the most. This has never been more evident than it is now, as they lie and throw a tantrum over the proposed changes to Medicaid.

They probably know that once we take entitlements from illegals, they'll self-deport, and there goes the census numbers they so desperately need.

Anywho ... if you want to know what's going on and what Republicans have suggested, take a gander at Senator Ted Budd's thread:

Democrats are relentlessly spreading misinformation about our efforts to preserve & protect Medicaid.



The facts aren't on their side. Nobody is cutting Medicaid. We're making it sustainable for those it was originally intended for.



I'll explain here🧵: — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) June 29, 2025

The facts are NEVER on their side.

Just sayin'.

2/x Medicaid is a critical program, but federal Medicaid spending has increased by more than 200% since 2008 & 51% since just 2019.



Why? It costs the federal government way more to cover able-bodied adults added under Medicaid expansion than those traditionally enrolled. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) June 29, 2025

Able-bodied people need to get a job.

Sorry, not sorry.

3/x Through a budgeting gimmick, states have required medical providers to pay the state's fair share of Medicaid costs.



Why would they agree to do this?



Because providers get this money back—often in spades. States leverage this to receive as much as 9 to 1 federal dollars. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) June 29, 2025

Your tax dollars at work.

Yay.

4/x For patients who Medicaid was intended to serve—single mothers, disabled folks, and children—the federal government is required to cover a significantly lower portion of the cost compared to patients added to the program under Medicaid expansion. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) June 29, 2025

Makes sense.

5/x In North Carolina, the federal govt's share of the cost of a traditional Medicaid recipient's care is 64%.



But for an able-bodied adult recently added under Medicaid expansion? The federal gov't pays 90%.



Meanwhile, more federal spending means higher taxes & more debt. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) June 29, 2025

Cripes.

6/x States inflate their payments to providers & divert some of the federal funds to backfill their own state budgets for their political pet projects.



That money is supposed to be for "Health," but it can be a slush fund.



That means higher premiums & costs for you. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) June 29, 2025

Healthcare just keeps getting more and more expensive. Gosh, wonder why.

7/x If we continue the current trend, federal Medicaid subsidies could reach $5.4 TRILLION over the next ten years.



These costs would leave the federal government unable to care for the most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/PxrY1h2bIk — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) June 29, 2025

You know, the people who actually need the help.

8/x So, what are we doing about this in the One Big Beautiful bill?



We're implementing responsible reforms to Medicaid to make sure that when Americans fall on hard times, they can access Medicaid funds as intended. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) June 29, 2025

And ...

9/x We're curbing the provider tax gimmick, so states can't take advantage of federal taxpayers.



We're giving able-bodied adults on Medicaid a choice to work or volunteer if they wish to continue receiving Medicaid benefits.



We're removing illegal immigrants from Medicaid. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) June 29, 2025

Work or volunteer? Wow. Sounds like a good deal and yes, it's time to remove illegals from Medicaid.

10/x Nobody is voting to take away Medicaid benefits from patients for whom Medicaid was designed to serve.



Senate Republicans are trying to slow the rate of exponential cost increases for a program we all agree must survive for future generations. — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) June 29, 2025

So there it is. Certainly not as evil and terrifying as our pals on the Left want it to be. Granted, Democrats are lying like crazy to terrify their base but even they know the truth - Republicans are saving Medicaid.

