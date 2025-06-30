D-I-C-K Move! Chuck Schumer BOLTS After Forcing Aides to Spend 16 HOURS Reading...
BREAKING: Suspected Idaho Gunman Who Started Fire, Ambushed and Fatally Shot Two Firefighters Identified

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:41 AM on June 30, 2025
Townhall Media

The suspected gunman who set a fire and then ambushed firefighters, killing two and wounding more, has been identified as 20-year-old Wess Roley

From KOB4:

A man armed with a rifle started a wildfire and then began shooting at first responders in a northern Idaho mountain community, killing two firefighters and wounding a third during a barrage of gunfire over several hours, authorities said.

A shelter-in-place order was lifted Sunday night after a tactical response team used cellphone data to “hone in” on a wooded area where they found the suspect’s body with a firearm nearby as flames rapidly approached, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said.

Investigators said he acted alone.

Also via the Global Wire:

Authorities have identified the shooter as Wess Roley

His body was found near the scene—by tracking his cell‑phone signal—with a high‑powered rifle beside him. 

It remains unclear whether he died by suicide or due to police gunfire. 

Motive still unknown- Investigators confirm the attack was deliberate: the fire was intentionally set to lure firefighters into a sniper-style ambush.- No public motive has emerged yet. Authorities are still investigating, with the FBI assisting on the scene.

This is a developing story.

