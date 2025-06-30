D-I-C-K Move! Chuck Schumer BOLTS After Forcing Aides to Spend 16 HOURS Reading Big Beautiful Bill Aloud

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Every time we say that, we point out that we say it a lot, probably because in the last decade, many powerful people in both parties have started to reveal themselves, and it's rarely a good thing. For example, Chuck Schumer threw a big ol' fit about reading the Big Beautiful Bill, and then proceeded to leave after his efforts forced aides to sit reading it aloud for SIXTEEN HOURS.

So not only did he do nothing but throw a fit, but then he made the little people do all the work.

After 16 hours, Senate clerks finally finish reading the One Big, Beautiful Bill. Despite demanding that the entire thing be read, Senator Schumer did not stick around to listen to it. He went home to sleep while the clerks stayed up all night. pic.twitter.com/zGwrEqZPdv — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) June 29, 2025

Classy as ever, Chuckles.

Every bill should be read out and only those that attend the whole reading should be allowed to vote on it



Miss 3 votes and you are immediately impeached from your position and new elections take place for your seat — Al Bon Deega (@AlBonDeega) June 30, 2025

We agree, every bill should be read aloud, BUT legislators should stay to hear it. Not to mention, Democrats didn't care about giant bills being read or not until they were no longer the majority party passing them. Where were Chuck's concerns when they were pushing Biden's disgusting 'Inflation Reduction Act' through'

Where was he when Nancy Pelosi insisted they had to pass it so we'd know what's In it?

That's the real issue here.

The Senate rules need to be updated. If you request the bill be read, then you should have to stay the entire time to listen to it. — MrSnarky (@MrSnarky824777) June 30, 2025

Agreed.

That’s such a joke. Schumer made the motion to have the Bill read aloud in its entirety, so HE should have had to have been the person to read the entire Bill. — Dolphin Dan🇺🇸 (@NJPHINSFANATIC) June 30, 2025

Or you know, he could have at least stayed to listen.

