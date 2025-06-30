BREAKING: Suspected Idaho Gunman Who Started Fire, Ambushed and Fatally Shot Two Firefight...
VIP
Let's Fill In the Context Missing From L.A. Times' Headline About 'Soccer Coach'...
YIKES: No Big Whoop, Just Video of Zohran Mamdani Talking About SEIZING the...
Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson's Jurisprudence Embarrasses the Nation
OOPS! Looks Like Jake Tapper 'Missed' Another Story, This Time About Zohran Mamdani
She's Just the WORST! Michelle Obama Claims Creating Life Is the LEAST Significant...
State Department Moves to Revoke the Visas of Antisemitic British Rappers Ahead of...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Bernie Sanders Says the GOP is Like a 'Stalinist Party' Which Can’t Be...
Own a Mirror? Lacking All Self-Awareness, Dem Adam Schiff Labels Trump ‘The Master...
Republican NC Senator Thom Tillis to Retire After Online Takedown by Trump, Candidate...
Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani’s PR Rep Over Taxing...
Portland's Fearless Voice: One Woman's Stand Against Antifa's Nighttime Terror
VIP
As a Parent of a Firefighter/Paramedic, I Urge Elected Officials to Empower Their...

D-I-C-K Move! Chuck Schumer BOLTS After Forcing Aides to Spend 16 HOURS Reading Big Beautiful Bill Aloud

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Every time we say that, we point out that we say it a lot, probably because in the last decade, many powerful people in both parties have started to reveal themselves, and it's rarely a good thing. For example, Chuck Schumer threw a big ol' fit about reading the Big Beautiful Bill, and then proceeded to leave after his efforts forced aides to sit reading it aloud for SIXTEEN HOURS.

Advertisement

So not only did he do nothing but throw a fit, but then he made the little people do all the work.

Classy as ever, Chuckles.

We agree, every bill should be read aloud, BUT legislators should stay to hear it. Not to mention, Democrats didn't care about giant bills being read or not until they were no longer the majority party passing them. Where were Chuck's concerns when they were pushing Biden's disgusting 'Inflation Reduction Act' through'

Where was he when Nancy Pelosi insisted they had to pass it so we'd know what's In it?

That's the real issue here. 

Agreed.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Or you know, he could have at least stayed to listen.

============================================================

Related:

Zohran Mamdani LITERALLY Goes Full Communist As Media Continue Claiming He Didn't MEAN It That Way -Watch

So DELICIOUS: Zohran Mamdani Doubles Down on Taxing White People MORE (Including Lefties Who ELECTED Him)

Now Ain't THAT Ironic? Democrats Just Admitted They Know Life Begins at Conception

Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread

Piggy Bank? Oh HONEY: Randi Weingarten Just Accidentally Made the Case to Defund Teachers' Unions (Watch)

============================================================

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BREAKING: Suspected Idaho Gunman Who Started Fire, Ambushed and Fatally Shot Two Firefighters Identified
Sam J.
Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson's Jurisprudence Embarrasses the Nation
Gordon K
YIKES: No Big Whoop, Just Video of Zohran Mamdani Talking About SEIZING the Means of Production (Watch)
Sam J.
OOPS! Looks Like Jake Tapper 'Missed' Another Story, This Time About Zohran Mamdani
Grateful Calvin
She's Just the WORST! Michelle Obama Claims Creating Life Is the LEAST Significant Aspect of Women
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement