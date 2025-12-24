Politico's Even MORE Annoying European Bureau Claims the 'Far Right' Is 'Stealing' Christm...
Going Lower: Eric Swalwell Politicizes a Former GOP Rival's Terrible Cancer Diagnosis

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 12:00 PM on December 24, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) recently announced the devastating news of his terminal cancer diagnosis on Twitter/X. His message was frank, hopeful, and packed with the integrity that marked his political career.

Leave it to the opportunistic oaf, Eric Swalwell (CA-14), to rush in and use the Sasse family's tragedy to try to score political points.

This guy.

Somewhere in the dark recesses of Swalwell's brain, we envision a monkey feverishly rubbing two sticks together in an attempt to fire the synapses that form his next thought: 'Me say Ben good so me can now make it about me'.

You don't have to be like this, Eric.

We told you earlier about Swalwell's unique ability to get cringier with everything he does, but this is more than that.

This is just sick. The legendary myth of Democrat empathy once again reveals its true self.

He just gets lower and lower.

Class is not among the things Swalwell has tried to import from China.

There wasn't a hint of politics in Sasse's post. Instead, he took the time to share the things he knows really matter with others while facing the worst. Confronting our mortality usually helps us put the things that matter into proper perspective, even when the afflicted is someone other than ourselves. Not so for Swalwell, apparently.

We're only showing you the tamer replies to Swalwell, by the way.

Most of the replies were … well … 'colorful' in their use of language commensurate with Swalwell's vile post.

Good luck, California. You have some real winners vying to run your state.

Exactly. Swalwell couldn't even manage a decent response, followed by his hacky political post. His initial gut instinct was to play politics.

Clown.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity and lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!

