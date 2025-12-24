Going Lower: Eric Swalwell Politicizes a Former GOP Rival's Terrible Cancer Diagnosis

Former Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) recently announced the devastating news of his terminal cancer diagnosis on Twitter/X. His message was frank, hopeful, and packed with the integrity that marked his political career.

Advertisement

Leave it to the opportunistic oaf, Eric Swalwell (CA-14), to rush in and use the Sasse family's tragedy to try to score political points.

How can someone so good like Ben Sasse be stricken with something so bad like pancreatic cancer?



Life’s unfair. Terribly so. But that’s why we can’t allow the proposed 40% cut to cancer funding.



2 out of 5 of us will be told one day, “I’m sorry. You have cancer.”



Let’s… https://t.co/JQsNRAjHPa — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 23, 2025

This guy.

Somewhere in the dark recesses of Swalwell's brain, we envision a monkey feverishly rubbing two sticks together in an attempt to fire the synapses that form his next thought: 'Me say Ben good so me can now make it about me'.

You don't have to be like this, Eric.

You just can't help yourself, can you? You just have to be the worst human being in every single situation, no matter how low you have to go. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) December 24, 2025

We told you earlier about Swalwell's unique ability to get cringier with everything he does, but this is more than that.

Don't do this. Don't take someone's cancer announcement and leverage it for your political ends. https://t.co/blXbBGjObQ — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) December 24, 2025

This is just sick. The legendary myth of Democrat empathy once again reveals its true self.

Using Ben's tragedy to try and score political points after being so disrespectful to him in the past is disgusting. But it's you, so that's par for the course. — Pam D (@soirchick) December 24, 2025

He just gets lower and lower.

Mr Sasse post a beautiful and tragic statement and you make it about politics?!

Absolute trash person. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) December 24, 2025

Not even a mere hint of class. This is just gross. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Lesley🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@lesbug13) December 24, 2025

Class is not among the things Swalwell has tried to import from China.

Hey, disgusting opportunist—if Ben Sasse wanted to turn HIS terminal cancer diagnosis into a political statement he would have.



Don’t play vulture to someone else’s suffering, picking at their pain for YOUR agenda.



Vile. https://t.co/87C3URpmaP — Megan Basham (@megbasham) December 24, 2025

There wasn't a hint of politics in Sasse's post. Instead, he took the time to share the things he knows really matter with others while facing the worst. Confronting our mortality usually helps us put the things that matter into proper perspective, even when the afflicted is someone other than ourselves. Not so for Swalwell, apparently.

Advertisement

We're only showing you the tamer replies to Swalwell, by the way.

Most of the replies were … well … 'colorful' in their use of language commensurate with Swalwell's vile post.

California’s finest right here https://t.co/INJJLrsFDS — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 24, 2025

Good luck, California. You have some real winners vying to run your state.

1) The admin proposed a 40% cut/reorganization to NIH, not cancer funding (though obviously some of what NIH grants go to is cancer research). That reorganization is generally opposed in Congress and unlikely to happen.



2) Using Ben Sasse's announcement of stage 4 pancreatic… https://t.co/Dpa6jx74Av — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 24, 2025

Exactly. Swalwell couldn't even manage a decent response, followed by his hacky political post. His initial gut instinct was to play politics.

Clown.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity and lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!