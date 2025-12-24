We Thought Eric Swalwell Had Achieved Peak Cringe. We Were Wrong

Eric Swalwell, the Jar Jar Binks of American politics, has become one of social media's primary purveyors of cringe videos.

Usually, the California Congressman films himself exiting the Capitol while pretending to be surprised by a staffer posing as a random person and asking Swalwell an 'unexpected' question. He and the staffer often pepper in some swear words, presumably to boost their appeal with the common folks.

Congress's methane member outdid himself this week when he broke format and tried to copy an equally annoying social media trend.

HOLY CRINGE! Let's check in on Eric Swalwell's run for California Governor pic.twitter.com/cGpRMtrNFT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 21, 2025

Please, Mr. Swalwell, we're begging you … just stop!

The viral trend on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram consists of a mashup of the 1993 hit song What's Up? by 4 Non Blondes and Nicki Minaj's Beez In the Trap.

Two people stand back to back and take turns lip-syncing the parts.

YOWZA. It's so bad.

Swalwell's normal message is 'Hey, I'm just a normal guy! Look at me, answering questions like a normal guy!'

I don’t know what that was but I never want to see it again. pic.twitter.com/xZXfqB5NMC — DelilahM (@delilahmused) December 22, 2025

Now that he's making a bid for California's governor, Swalwell appears to be going for the trifecta of 'I'm just like you', 'hello, fellow young people', and 'please vote for me, black people'.

Hmm, I guessed Fang Fang! pic.twitter.com/7wyn3NyKJJ — R T (@RDog861) December 21, 2025

Nope, that's no Chinese honeypot behind Swalwell. That's Knowa De Baraso, a 14-year-old social media influencer (yeah, we hate that word too) who gained notoriety while supporting the debacle that was the Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

Swalwell's cringeworthy pandering was bad enough, but his execution was even more abysmal.

His attempt to lip-sync looked like when you finally select a movie on Netflix after 30 minutes of browsing, only to realize immediately it's a Dutch crime drama with bad voiceover.

If I were running for office and did this my wife would file for divorce and get a restraining order. https://t.co/qNa17REe4q — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 22, 2025

Where are the people in Swalwell's life who should be saying 'Eric … no'?

I have long held onto a theory that @ericswalwell was picked on his entire childhood because he’s such a huge nerd and his entire motivation to be in politics revolves around getting revenge for friends he didn’t have and women who mocked him. https://t.co/ZMQnWO8hSx — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 22, 2025

Hey, it's not a bad theory.

California is sinking faster than the Titanic, and the Democrats come up with this buffoon as a solution? https://t.co/7qBYWOHvbm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 22, 2025

Every time we grow a bit weary of some of the nonsense on the political Right, we look across the aisle and see the latest specimen Democrats squeezed out of their clown car.

You could supply the global requirements of cringe with Eric Swalwell alone https://t.co/cqgFRkwwAW — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 22, 2025

If we could only harness Swalwell cringe as a renewable energy source. We'd just hook him up to the grid, and Nancy Pelosi would bet long on Swalwell futures.

Every time we've thought he can't get any worse, he finds a way. We're sure he'll top this one. Stay tuned.

