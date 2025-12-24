We Thought Eric Swalwell Had Achieved Peak Cringe. We Were Wrong

VIP
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on December 24, 2025
Imgflip

Eric Swalwell, the Jar Jar Binks of American politics, has become one of social media's primary purveyors of cringe videos.

Usually, the California Congressman films himself exiting the Capitol while pretending to be surprised by a staffer posing as a random person and asking Swalwell an 'unexpected' question. He and the staffer often pepper in some swear words, presumably to boost their appeal with the common folks.

Congress's methane member outdid himself this week when he broke format and tried to copy an equally annoying social media trend.

Please, Mr. Swalwell, we're begging you … just stop!

The viral trend on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram consists of a mashup of the 1993 hit song What's Up? by 4 Non Blondes and Nicki Minaj's Beez In the Trap.

Two people stand back to back and take turns lip-syncing the parts.

YOWZA. It's so bad.

Swalwell's normal message is 'Hey, I'm just a normal guy! Look at me, answering questions like a normal guy!'

Now that he's making a bid for California's governor, Swalwell appears to be going for the trifecta of 'I'm just like you', 'hello, fellow young people', and 'please vote for me, black people'.

Nope, that's no Chinese honeypot behind Swalwell. That's Knowa De Baraso, a 14-year-old social media influencer (yeah, we hate that word too) who gained notoriety while supporting the debacle that was the Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

Swalwell's cringeworthy pandering was bad enough, but his execution was even more abysmal.

His attempt to lip-sync looked like when you finally select a movie on Netflix after 30 minutes of browsing, only to realize immediately it's a Dutch crime drama with bad voiceover.

Where are the people in Swalwell's life who should be saying 'Eric … no'?

Hey, it's not a bad theory.

Every time we grow a bit weary of some of the nonsense on the political Right, we look across the aisle and see the latest specimen Democrats squeezed out of their clown car.

If we could only harness Swalwell cringe as a renewable energy source. We'd just hook him up to the grid, and Nancy Pelosi would bet long on Swalwell futures.

Every time we've thought he can't get any worse, he finds a way. We're sure he'll top this one. Stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity and lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!

