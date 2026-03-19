A Blockbuster Idea: Online Game Let’s Players Unwind and Rewind in a 1990s Video Rental Store

Two independent video game developers have brought a 'blockbuster' idea to life. They’ve created a video rental store simulator. The game lets users run their own video rental store, like it was the 1980s and 1990s all over again. The game is called Retro Rewind.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

Two indie devs made a game where you run your own video store in the early 90s. It’s currently the #5 top-selling game on Steam.



- Rent out VHS tapes & manage customers

- Charge Late & Broken Fees

- Upgrade & customise your store



It’s called Retro Rewind - Video Store Simulator pic.twitter.com/LIrpX4QI9M — Indie Game Joe (@IndieGameJoe) March 17, 2026

give the people what they want @blockbuster - reopen all physical stores. — Indie Game Joe (@IndieGameJoe) March 17, 2026

We miss VHS/DVD rental stores like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, and Family Video.

But hitting rewind on technological advancements and current instant-gratification attitudes is easier said than done. Posters explain.

I think that's ultimately the key issue. Digital is overtaking physical, and the numbers just aren't what they used to be, especially as retailers get rid of their physical media products.



Between streaming and digital purchases, it's an uphill battle for sure. — Enigma #LGM #Trump47 (@E_Wonder85) March 18, 2026

As much as I would love this, I wonder what prices would be like today? They don’t mass produce physical copies like they used to either. — Frosty (@Frosty_Coconuts) March 17, 2026

Yeah, I could easily see it being $7.99 or $9.99 to rent. Possibly even $11.99. — 〽️att Tucker (@MattBCTucker) March 18, 2026

The highest hurdle is that, with the advent of streaming services, many people have gotten rid of their DVD, Blu-Ray, and VHS players.

Some posters say a Blockbuster-themed party room might work.

New business model, rent them out for parties, and the party is just running the store. — bIm Moving Forward Unburdened (@0youngbs) March 17, 2026

We’re so desperate to go back we’d have parties working at blockbuster🤣 — Darryl (@DarrylRicardo17) March 17, 2026

Only birthday boy/girl gets to go check the drop box? — Western Decadence (@cousinBalky) March 17, 2026

It’s amazing how something so mundane sparks the imagination now.

Posters have some ideas for other online video game simulators of other long-gone experiences.

Things are so bad now that escapism is just being a minimum wage employee at a video store in the 90s. — NERKISH (@NerkNews) March 17, 2026

It’s just a matter of time until someone makes the shopping mall pretzel restaurant simulator. — Dissident Soaps (@DissidentSoaps) March 17, 2026

Next up - indie devs develop a game where you run your own 1980's era Pizza Hut, complete with cloth tableware and vintage arcade games. pic.twitter.com/dSRnTxWhv7 — Palace Leavitt (@palace_leavitt) March 17, 2026

It’s not, unfortunately. Outside of fond memories, an online simulator is the closest thing to a ‘Blockbuster night’ we’re going to get in 2026.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.