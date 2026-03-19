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A Blockbuster Idea: Online Game Let’s Players Unwind and Rewind in a 1990s Video Rental Store

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:28 AM on March 19, 2026
AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File

Two independent video game developers have brought a 'blockbuster' idea to life. They’ve created a video rental store simulator. The game lets users run their own video rental store, like it was the 1980s and 1990s all over again. The game is called Retro Rewind.

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We miss VHS/DVD rental stores like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, and Family Video.

But hitting rewind on technological advancements and current instant-gratification attitudes is easier said than done. Posters explain.

The highest hurdle is that, with the advent of streaming services, many people have gotten rid of their DVD, Blu-Ray, and VHS players.

Some posters say a Blockbuster-themed party room might work.

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It’s amazing how something so mundane sparks the imagination now.

Posters have some ideas for other online video game simulators of other long-gone experiences.

It’s not, unfortunately. Outside of fond memories, an online simulator is the closest thing to a ‘Blockbuster night’ we’re going to get in 2026.

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