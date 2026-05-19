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LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, and Oregon (HOOBOY, Here We GO!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 6:31 PM on May 19, 2026
Townhall Media

It’s primary night in Georgia, Alabama, Oregon ... and oh yeah, Kentucky. 

This is gonna be WILD, y'all. But that's what makes covering politics so much FUN! We think.

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Stay with Twitchy for the most current election results in these Senate, House, and Gubernatorial races.

We’ll keep you posted about the results and any other news (or snark, mockery, etc) related to these races!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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