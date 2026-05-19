'Y'all Are Sick In the Head!' Inject This Chicago Lady's Speech to Cook County Pols INTO OUR VEINS



Ever since the Supreme Court of the United States told Democrats that they are not allowed to engage in segregation by drawing Congressional districts specifically based on race, the left has been running race-baiting propaganda 24/7, in a desperate attempt to salvage the 2026 midterms.

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Suddenly, we're hearing 'Jim Crow 2.0' all over again. None of it makes any sense, of course. No American, of any race, has had their voting rights restricted in any way since the Callais decision. It's just gaslighting, obviously, with the left trying to gin up some good old racial hatred, all the while pretending that they were not the party that resisted the Civil Rights Act, even filibustering it for nearly two months back in 1965.

In Chicago, the Cook County Commission pulled out an old trick from that playbook this week, inviting citizens to make public comments about the Voting Rights Act and how they were being 'oppressed.'

But the problem with these public comment sessions is that they're public (or supposed to be). Democrats cannot control who speaks.

And -- Whoa Nellie! -- they were not prepared AT ALL for what one Chicago woman, community advisor Jessica Jackson, had to say to them and their fearmongering.



The clip below is three minutes of pure awesomeness! Watch:

Chicago woman mocks Democrats by speaking in a squeaky, high-pitched voice, who say black people's voting rights are in danger.



The woman also called out the commissioners one by one to their faces.



"I'm 63 years old. I've been voting since I was 18. I have never had a… pic.twitter.com/7wzQ7zPKEn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2026

BOOM!

KA-BOOM, even!

KA-FREAKING-BOOMITY!

We've watched the clip 10 times and could watch it 100 more, and still not get tired of it.

Not only does Jackson hilariously mock the Democrats with a high-pitched tone, but she also calls the commissioners out by name, she calls out her fellow audience members, asking which of them were paid to be there, she throws in some pretty solid commentary about eminent domain (and how the commissioners endorse it), and, for good measure, she even expresses her support for President Trump standing up to illegal immigration and birthright citizenship.

She sounds better qualified to be a Cook County Commissioner (or mayor of the city) than anyone she's addressing, not to mention far more sensible.

I hope the Trump Administration sees this woman. She is awesome!!! https://t.co/mtc5gZXPLa — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 19, 2026

We hope a LOT of people see her. She's dropping straight fire all over the race-baiting lies.

This black women is more honest and effective than all currently in the Congressional Black Caucus 👇🏻 https://t.co/wnIlPUatfQ — Nancy (@NLowe2026) May 19, 2026

She nailed it - the Democrat ran NGOs are funded as mouth pieces of the government. She nailed it - why isn’t anyone mad the county is stealing your property? She nailed it - why isn’t anyone upset that Trump is defending your birth right to vote vs people who illegally… https://t.co/iBRPDCVixE — Gov John Evans ret. (prosopopoeia) (@coloradocomrade) May 18, 2026

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... entered the country?

Jackson nailed ALL of it.

She is ON POINT!!! https://t.co/6mcZlc2FPt — Rick Delgado LFS6B 🍊 (@rickdelgadorad) May 18, 2026

I'd like to think I'm reasonably articulate. There is NO WAY I could deliver the message as well as she did here. — lazlo tooth (@lazlototh67) May 18, 2026

She said it all better than most people we've heard.

Bingo.

Jackson doesn't need any AWFLs to defend her right to vote. She already has it and uses it. She doesn't need their help to get an ID. The very notion is insulting to her (as it should be to everyone). And she doesn't need any Soros NGOs or their paid activists to tell her how she must think. She's onto them.

Thinking that black people can't get IDs is incredibly racist. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2026

Well, that's the Democrats for you. Racist then, racist now. They haven't changed.

We need a million more of this woman right here. Where all the logical, common sense having, smart black folks at? https://t.co/NoaIiSXdRP — Lucas Vaughn (@lucasvaugh91298) May 19, 2026

We know there are plenty. They just need to speak out more, as Jackson does.

And this was not a one-off for her. She has also spoken vehemently against Chicago spending taxpayer money on illegals instead of supporting true Chicagoans.

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This is Jessica Jackson, and she spoke out about problems with giving money to migrants and other issues prior to the election: https://t.co/jZOdhi2FGX — Jernzburg McJacobs (@McJernalist) May 18, 2026

Good for her. (But they're not 'migrants.')

She came into that room spitting facts! Dismantling the liberal talking points right to their face 🔥🔥🇺🇸 — Michigan Mavrik (@MichiganMavrik) May 18, 2026

"...all that junk, when you know it's not true."



We all know, too. https://t.co/shalLJnabm — AAE (@AAC0519) May 18, 2026

To paraphrase Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, 'They know it's not true. They know we know it's not true. And they know that we know that they know it's not true.'

But they continue to lie.

Someone give this woman a podcast! 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/ZvqPcnt0jx — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) May 19, 2026

Oh, God. Please no.

We like her too much for that fate. LOL.

Is she bold? Is she wise? Is she right? Perhaps she is all three. A marvelous woman is a wonder to behold. — Mark Spencer (@SpencerAZJW) May 18, 2026

Black, white, it doesn't fn matter. This is an honest thinking woman and I love her. — Michael Crosby (@Mikefixac) May 18, 2026

She called them all out on their ridiculous portrayal of Black Americans — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 18, 2026

Ridiculous AND insulting. Yes, she did.

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Not all of them wear capes.

Some just wear hoop earrings, a ball cap, and speak the plain truth.

Cheers to Jessica Jackson for doing exactly that.





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