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'Y'all Are Sick In the Head!' Inject This Chicago Lady's Speech to Cook County Pols INTO OUR VEINS

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on May 19, 2026
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Ever since the Supreme Court of the United States told Democrats that they are not allowed to engage in segregation by drawing Congressional districts specifically based on race, the left has been running race-baiting propaganda 24/7, in a desperate attempt to salvage the 2026 midterms. 

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Suddenly, we're hearing 'Jim Crow 2.0' all over again. None of it makes any sense, of course. No American, of any race, has had their voting rights restricted in any way since the Callais decision. It's just gaslighting, obviously, with the left trying to gin up some good old racial hatred, all the while pretending that they were not the party that resisted the Civil Rights Act, even filibustering it for nearly two months back in 1965. 

In Chicago, the Cook County Commission pulled out an old trick from that playbook this week, inviting citizens to make public comments about the Voting Rights Act and how they were being 'oppressed.'

But the problem with these public comment sessions is that they're public (or supposed to be). Democrats cannot control who speaks. 

And -- Whoa Nellie! -- they were not prepared AT ALL for what one Chicago woman, community advisor Jessica Jackson, had to say to them and their fearmongering.

The clip below is three minutes of pure awesomeness! Watch: 

BOOM! 

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KA-BOOM, even! 

KA-FREAKING-BOOMITY! 

We've watched the clip 10 times and could watch it 100 more, and still not get tired of it. 

Not only does Jackson hilariously mock the Democrats with a high-pitched tone, but she also calls the commissioners out by name, she calls out her fellow audience members, asking which of them were paid to be there, she throws in some pretty solid commentary about eminent domain (and how the commissioners endorse it), and, for good measure, she even expresses her support for President Trump standing up to illegal immigration and birthright citizenship. 

She sounds better qualified to be a Cook County Commissioner (or mayor of the city) than anyone she's addressing, not to mention far more sensible. 

We hope a LOT of people see her. She's dropping straight fire all over the race-baiting lies. 

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... entered the country?

Jackson nailed ALL of it. 

She said it all better than most people we've heard. 

Bingo. 

Jackson doesn't need any AWFLs to defend her right to vote. She already has it and uses it. She doesn't need their help to get an ID. The very notion is insulting to her (as it should be to everyone). And she doesn't need any Soros NGOs or their paid activists to tell her how she must think. She's onto them. 

Well, that's the Democrats for you. Racist then, racist now. They haven't changed. 

We know there are plenty. They just need to speak out more, as Jackson does. 

And this was not a one-off for her. She has also spoken vehemently against Chicago spending taxpayer money on illegals instead of supporting true Chicagoans.

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Good for her. (But they're not 'migrants.')

To paraphrase Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, 'They know it's not true. They know we know it's not true. And they know that we know that they know it's not true.' 

But they continue to lie.

Oh, God. Please no. 

We like her too much for that fate. LOL. 

Ridiculous AND insulting. Yes, she did. 

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Not all of them wear capes. 

Some just wear hoop earrings, a ball cap, and speak the plain truth. 

Cheers to Jessica Jackson for doing exactly that. 

============================================

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2026 ELECTIONS CHICAGO CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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