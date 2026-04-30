A Murder of Jim Crows: Schumer and Dems Ignorantly Invoke Segregation Laws As Race-Based Districts Fall

On Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court took away one of the Democrat Party’s most cherished weapons: racism. SCOTUS ruled that race-based gerrymandering of congressional districts is unconstitutional. Hooray for equality! Of course, this sent racism-relying Democrats into a fury. Ironically, in the face of dying racism, Senator Chuck Schumer once again chose to invoke Jim Crow.

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Because, why not? (WATCH)

Chuck Schumer calls SCOTUS decision against racial gerrymandering “a return to Jim Crow."



Chuck never tires of rolling this one out. pic.twitter.com/ORIds6xDZ9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2026

They look scared. Good. — Major Tom 🇺🇸 (@josewales1000) April 29, 2026

Pure dejection. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2026

The Democrat Party has been shaped by racism for decades. Now they have to win on merit. Oops!

The Democrat Party refuses to evolve, so they have no choice but to double down on racism. Despite SCOTUS obliterating race-based segregated congressional districts, Schumer ignorantly compares the action to Jim Crow. Then again, everything’s ’Jim Crow’ to Chuckie. (WATCH)

What isn't Jim Crow to him. — Washingtonian (@TweetsFromWA) April 29, 2026

Chuck Schumer thinks an adequate sear on a hamburger is a return to Jim Crow 🙄 pic.twitter.com/gGZxh1Cfqq — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) April 29, 2026

Chuck is old enough to have been part of Jim Crow. — Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) April 29, 2026

I wonder if he had some childhood imaginary friend named Jim Crow--he seems to reference him a lot. — attorneybyprofession (@ATTYBYCHOICE) April 29, 2026

Chuck knew him as James.

It was a murder of Jim Crows online after the decision dropped.

omg. i just started looking at my feed and the entire D machine's only talking point on this one is repeating "Jim Crow" "Jim Crow" "Jim Crow" "Jim Crow" "Jim Crow" "Jim Crow" "Jim Crow" "Jim Crow" — A Deer In A Kevlar Vest ☦️ (@rockisland250) April 29, 2026

They all got the same memo, it seems. — Katt D (@Kattdd999) April 29, 2026

Yep. The talking point was prepared and ready to go out. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2026

Yep, scores of Democrats parroting Jim Crow.

Like several other overused invectives employed by Democrats (ex. fascist, racist, pedophile, etc.), Jim Crow has lost its bite. Heck, younger generations probably don’t even know what it means.

The funny thing is that “Jim Crow!!”doesn’t have the impact it once did. I’d be surprised if very many Millennials or even any Gen Z’s at all even know what what the hell it means. And of course that’s one problem with having ancient senators like Chuck Schumer and others. — Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) April 29, 2026

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It's getting old. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 29, 2026

They clearly have nothing else in the rhetorical quiver — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2026

The 'Jim Crow' arrow is not hitting its target anymore.

The Democrats’ reaction to SCOTUS firmly puts them on the side of racism and segregation. Old habits die hard.

You can't change my mind pic.twitter.com/D1x0eQN4QI — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 29, 2026

“we need to end racism"



“not like that!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2026

The Democrats’ biggest fear is the elimination of racism. Without it, they have no future. That’s probably for the best.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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