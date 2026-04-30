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A Murder of Jim Crows: Schumer and Dems Ignorantly Invoke Segregation Laws As Race-Based Districts Fall

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on April 30, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

On Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court took away one of the Democrat Party’s most cherished weapons: racism. SCOTUS ruled that race-based gerrymandering of congressional districts is unconstitutional. Hooray for equality! Of course, this sent racism-relying Democrats into a fury. Ironically, in the face of dying racism, Senator Chuck Schumer once again chose to invoke Jim Crow.

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Because, why not? (WATCH)

The Democrat Party has been shaped by racism for decades. Now they have to win on merit. Oops!

The Democrat Party refuses to evolve, so they have no choice but to double down on racism. Despite SCOTUS obliterating race-based segregated congressional districts, Schumer ignorantly compares the action to Jim Crow. Then again, everything’s ’Jim Crow’ to Chuckie. (WATCH)

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Chuck knew him as James.

It was a murder of Jim Crows online after the decision dropped.

Yep, scores of Democrats parroting Jim Crow.

Like several other overused invectives employed by Democrats (ex. fascist, racist, pedophile, etc.), Jim Crow has lost its bite. Heck, younger generations probably don’t even know what it means.

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The 'Jim Crow' arrow is not hitting its target anymore.

The Democrats’ reaction to SCOTUS firmly puts them on the side of racism and segregation. Old habits die hard.

The Democrats’ biggest fear is the elimination of racism. Without it, they have no future. That’s probably for the best.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CHUCK SCHUMER CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING SUPREME COURT

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