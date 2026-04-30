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Elizabeth Warren's Effort to Convince Americans SCOTUS Crushed Their Right to Vote Gets Heap Big Ratio

Doug P. | 11:50 AM on April 30, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday's Supreme Court ruling that ends racial gerrymandering has at least temporarily made the Democrats forget about Trump's ballroom and ICE. Ted Cruz explained what the ruling does: 

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That's the reality of the SCOTUS ruling.

Naturally, Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren have a BS narrative, all while, as usual, hoping everybody's stupid: 

Warren's in a panic, which means something good for the country must have happened!

Didn't the Democrats used to oppose segregation? Maybe not. 

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Warren's pretty much trying to convince people that minorities won't be able to vote now, because she's awful.

Apparently.

Just look at all that fairness and equality.

It's almost as if Warren's a serial liar. 

As usual, the Democrats saying SCOTUS is trying to take away the power of your vote, that is 100 percent pure projection: 

That's "saving democracy," Democrat-style. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and lying (looking at you, Dances With Identity Theft). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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