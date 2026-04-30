Elizabeth Warren's Effort to Convince Americans SCOTUS Crushed Their Right to Vote Gets Heap Big Ratio

Yesterday's Supreme Court ruling that ends racial gerrymandering has at least temporarily made the Democrats forget about Trump's ballroom and ICE. Ted Cruz explained what the ruling does:

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WATCH: Sen. Ted Cruz breaks down the 6-3 Supreme Court ruling in Louisiana v. Callais: “The court concluded is that it is not permissible for elected politicians to gerrymander based on race, to draw a black seat or a white seat or an Hispanic seat, that when government draws… pic.twitter.com/yhvmfuNULF — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 30, 2026

That's the reality of the SCOTUS ruling.

Naturally, Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren have a BS narrative, all while, as usual, hoping everybody's stupid:

Donald Trump's hand-picked Supreme Court just took a sledgehammer to one of the most important civil rights laws in American history.



This decision is yet another brazen power grab to diminish Americans’ right to vote.



Congress must respond to protect our democracy. https://t.co/YhYHRhBkqH — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 29, 2026

Warren's in a panic, which means something good for the country must have happened!

Fake Indian is upset SCOTUS won’t let Dems be openly racist anymore https://t.co/p0iURP98XS — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 29, 2026

Big Chief Lies a Lot is angry that Democrats can no longer segregate minorities into their handpicked districts. https://t.co/K73Fon6aSy — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 30, 2026

Didn't the Democrats used to oppose segregation? Maybe not.

Did the Supreme Court say Americans couldn't vote? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) April 30, 2026

Warren's pretty much trying to convince people that minorities won't be able to vote now, because she's awful.

So removing racism from voting laws offends you, Big Chief Lizzie? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 29, 2026

Apparently.

You cannot redistrict by skin color, Liz!

Look at this egregious map! pic.twitter.com/3ynnqLcGtb — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) April 29, 2026

Just look at all that fairness and equality.

Wait.



Donald Trump hand-picked Kagan, Sotomayor, Jackson, Thomas, Roberts, and Alito?



Wow. I’m hearing this for this first time. https://t.co/Gq8zc3BEjf — RBe (@RBPundit) April 30, 2026

It's almost as if Warren's a serial liar.

As usual, the Democrats saying SCOTUS is trying to take away the power of your vote, that is 100 percent pure projection:

Dear Democrats whining about Democracy: please explain to America how, out of 21 Congressional seats representing the 6 New England states, there are ZERO Republican Representatives, even though 40% of the electorate are registered Republicans, 48% in New Hampshire alone? pic.twitter.com/NBD57idkCL — David Burke 🇺🇸 (@ConservativeTht) April 30, 2026

That's "saving democracy," Democrat-style.

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