Try to Act Surprised: Evil Witch Randi Weingarten Funded Her Horrible Book With Union Resources



We're not sure how to break this news, Twitchy readers, but it appears that America's teachers unions don't actually do anything to support teachers -- let alone support the students that they're supposed to be in charge of educating.

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Sorry, we suppose we should have asked everyone to take a seat before breaking that shocking news.

Yesterday, Frannie Block of The Free Press wrote about a new report revealing that teachers' unions spend less than 10 percent of their proceeds on actual teachers. This is particularly true of Becky Pringle's NEA and Randi Weingarten's AFT, the country's two largest unions.

A new report claims teachers’ unions are operating more like Democratic funding machines than groups advocating for their members. https://t.co/djDaYRdjju — The Free Press (@TheFP) May 18, 2026

Thank you, Captain Obvious!

And, hold onto your hats, you'll never guess where the rest of the money goes.

Even worse, the unions try to hide the fact that they spend most of their money on Democrat political campaigns and organizations by classifying much of it under 'general contributions.'

Wow. That's some clever subterfuge there. About as effective as wearing a clown costume as jungle camouflage.

Of course, not ALL of the money can go to electing far-left extremists, who then, in turn, try to increase government funding for teachers' unions. (See how that works?)

Some of it has to go to personally enriching the union heads themselves, obviously.

This appears to be the case with Weingarten. According to a new report from The Freedom Foundation and The New York Post, the evil witch of education spent a whopping $1.4 MILLION of AFT resources to 'write' her new, nasty screed of a book, 'Why Fascist Fear Teachers.'

AFT boss Randi Weingarten tapped union resources worth over $1.4M to write 'manifesto' book https://t.co/yFT1SYRssY pic.twitter.com/1PNbYUYApJ — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2026

Naturally, she is keeping the (thankfully meager) profits for herself.

American Federation of Teachers boss Randi Weingarten tapped hundreds of thousands in union resources to help write her controversial book — working with a team that raked in more than $1.4 million from the labor group, a new analysis found. Weingarten used the abundance of union-fueled resources for the liberal agenda-pushing 'Why Fascists Fear Teachers: Public Education and the Future of Democracy,' then pocketed a portion of the proceeds, the Freedom Foundation claimed in a new report. Her team included an attorney who supposedly worked on the book pro bono but whose firm raked in $977,000 for various work for AFT, as well as a supposed 'ghost writer' who earned over $400,000 overall from the union, the report said.

We suppose we should be grateful that Weingarten used a ghostwriter. We've all seen the tweets of the alleged 'educator' that are so replete with spelling and grammatical errors that they could have been written by Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones himself. (Or is that 'Virgnia Attoney' General? We're not sure.)

It's called money laundering https://t.co/Tji0aGOzjk — Adam B. Coleman, Proud Father & Imperfect Man (@wrong_speak) May 19, 2026

We can think of a few other words. Embezzlement, fraud, and malfeasance come to mind.

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This is either called theft of funds or money laundering but that's for a lawyer to decide — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 19, 2026

It's called 'Linda McMahon and Todd Blanche need to take a VERY close look at the AFT and NEA.'

According to The Free Press article, McMahon's Department of Education has pledged to do just that.

Being a union boss is quite lucrative https://t.co/QHnHFYjED2 — Tommy Schultz 🇺🇸 (@Tommy_USA) May 19, 2026

Hilariously, additional union funds Weingarten used to develop her book included payments to a 'fact-checker.'

LOL.

No need for that when Corey DeAngelis does that job for free every time she lies about anything on X.

“How I helped put the final nail in the coffin of public education” would have sold better. https://t.co/F9912hXKvR — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 19, 2026

It would have had the benefit of honesty, at least.

It was already written. Did she just copy it? pic.twitter.com/uKU0VU3H4B — Arts, Politics & Culture (@rosewdc) May 19, 2026

That title would have been more honest as well.

She belongs in a nuthouse. https://t.co/f3vbhH02jk — Jessica Carderara (@MAGApizzy) May 19, 2026

How about prison? We think she belongs in prison.

Randi Weingarten is the face of the education racket.



Students fall behind, parents get stonewalled, costs explode, accountability disappears, and the union boss allegedly taps $1.4 million in resources for a manifesto.



This is not about education. It is about power. — The Double Standard Desk (@Varerbird) May 19, 2026

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Incredible Grifting for her and her friends. https://t.co/bSRZkzVFkK — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) May 19, 2026

This lady is a piece of garbage https://t.co/zhtuGFumwS — Shawn (@shawnmccc) May 19, 2026

At least garbage can serve a purpose, as compost or something.

Weingarten's only purposes are self-enrichment, accumulating power for herself, and -- based on the evidence -- making sure that American children cannot read, write, or perform basic arithmetic.

But the content of her book is definitely garbage. Danyela Souza Egorov of City Journal read and reviewed it (thankfully sparing us that grueling, unpleasant chore).

Here is my review of her book where she denigrates religious schools and forgets how she delayed opening of public schools during COVID until her union got the federal aid package approved.https://t.co/L6kCAu0BR2 — Danyela Souza Egorov (@dany_egorov) May 19, 2026

This is the summary:

The book is primarily an attempt to rehabilitate Weingarten’s image after she backed the longest school closures in American history, which yielded the largest drop in student performance ever recorded. Weingarten writes that the 'fascists' of her title 'replace facts and critical thinking with propaganda that romanticizes the nation’s past.' Yet this is precisely what her book does in misrepresenting her actions during Covid. Parents like me, who vividly remember attending reopened restaurants and gyms long before our children were allowed to return to the classroom, will not be fooled by Weingarten’s revisionist narrative.

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We vividly remember, too, and no one will be fooled by Weingarten's gaslighting tome.

Not since OJ Simpson has a guilty person tried so desperately and futilely to protest their innocence in a book.

But at least we're pretty sure that Simpson didn't embezzle money to write his lies.





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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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