AG Todd Blanche NUKE-I-FIES Van Hollen for DISGRACEFUL Insinuation During Heated Trump Fund Debate -WATCH

Sen. Chris Van Hollen tried to smear Trump’s new $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund as a 'slush fund' during a Senate hearing today, dramatically invoking a pardoned child molester who allegedly hoped to cash in. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche wasn’t having it — he flatly accused Van Hollen of lying in his question, pointing out the fund didn’t even exist when the individual made the claim.

Advertisement

The tense exchange quickly escalated, with Van Hollen demanding Blanche “never do that again” after getting called out on the timeline.

This is great, WATCH:

🚨 OMG. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) just got DEMOLISHED after insinuating President Trump's $1.7B anti-weaponization fund would pay a CHILD M*LESTER



AG Todd Blanche was NOT having his BS 🔥



HOLLEN: An individual was pardoned by POTUS and m*lested 2 children, and tried to buy… pic.twitter.com/HyLUdfNq2T — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 19, 2026

Post continues:

... their silence saying he'd pay funds he hoped to get from YOUR slush fund. Can you make sure that person is not eligible?! BLANCHE: You're OBVIOUSLY LYING in your question! The 'slush fund' didn't EXIST! HOLLEN: Mr. Attorney General, don't ever do that again!! BLANCHE: Do WHAT again? HOLLEN: He said he expected to get the funds. BLANCHE: You said SLUSH FUND, that didn't EXIST when he said that. HOLLEN: You've been telegraphing the slush fund all along that you'd help the president's friends. BLANCHE: Point to a SINGLE telegraph I've made. What telegraph have I made? HOLLEN: Do you know it's a criminal offense to LIE to Congress?! BLANCHE: I am VERY well aware of that. Hollen should resign. Freaking disgrace.

Apologies to any 'freaking disgrace' reading this.

============================================================

Related:

Marc Elias Sets Himself Up for a MAJOR TORCHING from Mollie Hemingway That's Just Too Damn FUNNY

Stolen Valor Dick Threatens Kash Patel and LA-HOO-ZAH-HER PLEASE

SHOCKER! An Even NASTIER Grant Platner Reddit Post Has Surfaced That Makes His Nazi Tat Look TAME

NEWSFLASH! Mike Johnson SCHOOLS Braindead MS NOW Panel on Where Our Rights Actually Come from and BOOYAH

Stephen Miller Takes OFF the Gloves in Straight-FIRE Posts (1 Video) Slamming Thomas Massie and HOT DAMN

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.