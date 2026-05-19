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AG Todd Blanche NUKE-I-FIES Van Hollen for DISGRACEFUL Insinuation During Heated Trump Fund Debate -WATCH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on May 19, 2026
X/@ChrisVanHollen

Sen. Chris Van Hollen tried to smear Trump’s new $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund as a 'slush fund' during a Senate hearing today, dramatically invoking a pardoned child molester who allegedly hoped to cash in. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche wasn’t having it — he flatly accused Van Hollen of lying in his question, pointing out the fund didn’t even exist when the individual made the claim. 

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The tense exchange quickly escalated, with Van Hollen demanding Blanche “never do that again” after getting called out on the timeline.

This is great, WATCH:

Post continues:

... their silence saying he'd pay funds he hoped to get from YOUR slush fund. Can you make sure that person is not eligible?!

BLANCHE: You're OBVIOUSLY LYING in your question! The 'slush fund' didn't EXIST!

HOLLEN: Mr. Attorney General, don't ever do that again!!

BLANCHE: Do WHAT again?

HOLLEN: He said he expected to get the funds.

BLANCHE: You said SLUSH FUND, that didn't EXIST when he said that.

HOLLEN: You've been telegraphing the slush fund all along that you'd help the president's friends.

BLANCHE: Point to a SINGLE telegraph I've made. What telegraph have I made?

HOLLEN: Do you know it's a criminal offense to LIE to Congress?!

BLANCHE: I am VERY well aware of that.

Hollen should resign. 

Freaking disgrace.

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Apologies to any 'freaking disgrace' reading this.

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