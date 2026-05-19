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Stephen Miller Takes OFF the Gloves in Straight-FIRE Posts (1 Video) Slamming Thomas Massie and HOT DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on May 19, 2026
Meme/Twitchy

Pretty safe to say that you don't want to cross Stephen Miller.

Or Donald Trump when Miller is around because HOLY HELL.

Miller has gone OFF on Thomas Massie on more ways than one today as it's finally election day in Kentucky. As you can already likely imagine, things are crazy on X about this primary. Ok, they've already been crazy but today has been something else and it's only just getting started.

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True story.

Watch THIS:

And it's not just the video.

Posts as well.

Meep.

Meep again.

Meep again and again.

He's. Still. Going.

As you can likely also imagine, if you spend any time at all on X, the Community Note wars are taking place on most of Miller's posts, calling Massie out.

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Eat your Wheaties, it's gonna be a bumpy day.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONSERVATISM HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES STEPHEN MILLER THOMAS MASSIE

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