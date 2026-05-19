Stephen Miller Takes OFF the Gloves in Straight-FIRE Posts (1 Video) Slamming Thomas Massie and HOT DAMN

Pretty safe to say that you don't want to cross Stephen Miller.

Or Donald Trump when Miller is around because HOLY HELL.

Miller has gone OFF on Thomas Massie on more ways than one today as it's finally election day in Kentucky. As you can already likely imagine, things are crazy on X about this primary. Ok, they've already been crazy but today has been something else and it's only just getting started.

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True story.

Watch THIS:

Stephen Miller just massacred Massie



What a brutal behind the scenes scalping pic.twitter.com/B4umnG9VJf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 19, 2026

And it's not just the video.

Posts as well.

Massie has one of the single most conservative districts in all of America and votes with Democrats on almost all critical votes. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 19, 2026

Meep.

On every major important initiative from the Trump Administration Massie joins all Democrats to oppose. That’s why all the communist are out supporting him. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 19, 2026

Meep again.

Massie joined ALL Democrats in voting against the single most important legislative achievement in modern history (the one Big Beautiful Bill) that provided record historic funding for ICE and Border Patrol and the critical authorities to defend the homeland. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 19, 2026

Meep again and again.

OBBB passed by a single vote. If Massie had succeeded in killing the bill (he joined all Democrats to oppose it) the current budget of ICE, HSI and BP would be ZERO. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 19, 2026

He's. Still. Going.

As you can likely also imagine, if you spend any time at all on X, the Community Note wars are taking place on most of Miller's posts, calling Massie out.

Eat your Wheaties, it's gonna be a bumpy day.

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