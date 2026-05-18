Go White Girl! Abigail Spanberger Getting Her Groove on Is the Most Terrifying Thing You Will See TODAY

We honestly never thought we'd see a video of Abigail Spanberger that looks worse for her than the debate where she froze, ignored Winsome Earle Sears for what felt like FOREVER, making weird, awkward faces ... we were wrong.

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So very, very wrong.

And speaking of very, very wrong, check out this video of Spanberger trying to get her groove on at a local college graduation.

Sorry, not sorry. If we have to see it, so do you.

Watch:

Forget that the woman in front of her and the man behind her actually have rhythm; Abigail is just a mess.

Look at her face, she knows she's a mess. You can see her trying to correct herself as she awkwardly tries following along with people who, you know, can dance. She can't.

She’s such an embarrassment — ElisaNYJM (@CaffMomREDACTED) May 18, 2026

We're just waiting for her to talk about the hot sauce she carries around in her purse.

There is so much Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris in Spanberger, it's almost as if some warped Democrats created her in a CIA laboratory.

It’s not “cultural appropriation” if a woke Democrat CIA case worker does it. — Keith Dorschner (@keith_dorschner) May 18, 2026

We KNEW we'd seen this before! EEEEEEEEK.

MAKE IT STOP.

Just so painful.

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