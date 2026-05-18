All the SUCK! 'Credentialed' Press Outside Mangione's Hearing Reminds Us WHO the Left Really Is (WATCH)

In a grotesque, even jaw-dropping display outside a Manhattan courthouse Monday, credentialed members of the New York City press corps turned Luigi Mangione's latest hearing into a pro-assassin pep rally.

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They're just such a charming and loving group, you know?

Wearing official City of New York press badges issued by the mayor’s office, two women identifying as independent reporters openly celebrated the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and pushed for jury nullification. The pair, flashing their fancy laminated credentials on camera, claimed to represent 'Actis Press' and a group of Mangione supporters they called the 'Mangionees.' They railed against the legacy media for supposedly suppressing pro-Mangione narratives and insisted the public needs to hear about 'social murder' by health insurers. One even compared Thompson to Osama bin Laden, arguing the assassination amounted to 'heroic violence' in a broken democracy.

Yup, we made a similar face. Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Watch this:

The future of journalism? Credentialed members of the NYC press corps came to Luigi Mangione’s hearing today to support the defendant they’re purportedly reporting on and to promote jury nullification “to the most cucked and submissive population in all of human history” pic.twitter.com/hmt7YOc2FX — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) May 18, 2026

Charming, right?

There's more.

“I’m saying f**k Brian Thompson. I don’t give a flying f**k he died,” says Ashley Rojas, wearing her press badge provided by @NYCMayorsOffice. Lena Weissbrot adds that Thompson’s teenage sons “are better off without him” and should “enjoy the blood money.” pic.twitter.com/uQnHIHoC0x — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) May 18, 2026

Just how exactly are we supposed to live with and unite with people like this?

Love the one chewing her cud. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) May 18, 2026

Classy broads all around.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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