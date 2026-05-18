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All the SUCK! 'Credentialed' Press Outside Mangione's Hearing Reminds Us WHO the Left Really Is (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on May 18, 2026
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP

In a grotesque, even jaw-dropping display outside a Manhattan courthouse Monday, credentialed members of the New York City press corps turned Luigi Mangione's latest hearing into a pro-assassin pep rally.

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They're just such a charming and loving group, you know?

Wearing official City of New York press badges issued by the mayor’s office, two women identifying as independent reporters openly celebrated the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and pushed for jury nullification. The pair, flashing their fancy laminated credentials on camera, claimed to represent 'Actis Press' and a group of Mangione supporters they called the 'Mangionees.' They railed against the legacy media for supposedly suppressing pro-Mangione narratives and insisted the public needs to hear about 'social murder' by health insurers. One even compared Thompson to Osama bin Laden, arguing the assassination amounted to 'heroic violence' in a broken democracy.

Yup, we made a similar face. Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Watch this:

Charming, right?

There's more.

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Just how exactly are we supposed to live with and unite with people like this?

Classy broads all around.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME FAKE NEWS LAW AND ORDER MEDIA BIAS NEW YORK

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