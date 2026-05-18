Shocker! NYC's Socialist Mayor Disagrees With Ronald Reagan's Classic Quote About Big Gov't

Former President Ronald Reagan is known for many quotes, and this is one of his more famous and memorable ones:

You might not be surprised to know that New York City's Mayor, Comrade Zohran Mamdani, takes issue with those wise words.

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The socialist disagrees:

Communist Zohran Mamdani: "[Ronald Reagan] famously said 'The nine most terrifying words in the English language are I’m from the government and I’m here to help'...I disagree." pic.twitter.com/5UiIvdju1B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 18, 2026

We couldn't be less surprised.

"I'm Zohran Mamdani, and I think communism actually works" https://t.co/edIHHgmvlW — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 18, 2026

It "works" for the people at the top of the system, which of course is where people like Mamdani, AOC and Bernie Sanders would plan to be while "fighting oligarchy" from their chartered private jets.

Of course the communist disagrees with Reagan. Reagan was warning us about him. — Commentary: Rush Limbaugh News (@ElRushboNews) May 18, 2026

Bingo! And of course Bill Kristol is conserving conservatism by cheerleading for Mamdani.

Speaking of terrifying words:

Here are 9 words that are more terrifying:



"I'm a Democratic Socialist and I'm here to help" — Heartland Impact (@HL_Impact) May 18, 2026

::SHUDDER::

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover (good luck with that, NYC).

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