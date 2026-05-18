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Shocker! NYC's Socialist Mayor Disagrees With Ronald Reagan's Classic Quote About Big Gov't

Doug P. | 12:49 PM on May 18, 2026
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Former President Ronald Reagan is known for many quotes, and this is one of his more famous and memorable ones: 


You might not be surprised to know that New York City's Mayor, Comrade Zohran Mamdani, takes issue with those wise words.

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The socialist disagrees: 

We couldn't be less surprised. 

It "works" for the people at the top of the system, which of course is where people like Mamdani, AOC and Bernie Sanders would plan to be while "fighting oligarchy" from their chartered private jets. 

Bingo! And of course Bill Kristol is conserving conservatism by cheerleading for Mamdani.

Speaking of terrifying words: 

::SHUDDER::

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover (good luck with that, NYC).

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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