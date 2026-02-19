President Trump to Obama: You Just Gave Classified Info on Aliens – Big...
The Hand That Feeds: Commie Mamdani Wants to Take a Big Bite Out of NYC Teacher's Pension Fund

Eric V.
Eric V. | 3:00 PM on February 19, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

He's barely been in office for a month, and NYC residents are already learning the hard way that the warmth of collectivism promised by self-described socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani was a lie.

He promised free buses, city-run grocery stores, and rent freezes. So far, he's delivered feces-covered sidewalks, uncollected piles of rat-infested garbage, and homeless people left to freeze to death in a snowstorm.

Of course, none of that's his fault. He blames Kathy Hochul and the state for failing to tax the rich out of existence to fund his socialist utopia, leaving the city with a substantial budget deficit.

Unwilling to be deterred by the financial shortfall, the cash-strapped commie introduced his plan B at a city budget meeting. 

It includes:

That pension fund would include the city's teachers' union, which enthusiastically supported Mamdani for mayor. They endorsed him, campaigned for him, raised money for him, and turned out to vote for him. Now it appears their pension fund will also pay for his socialist agenda.

Unfortunately, it's not just the teachers who are going pay the price for New York's socialist downfall. Police, if there are any left after he guts the department, firefighters, and all city workers stand to lose out as well.

Like most abusive relationships, Zohran doesn't want to hurt the residents of NYC; he's being forced to do it.

Here's Mamdani in his own words.

See. He doesn't want to; he's being forced to, it's not his fault.

Voters are starting to wake up to the scam, but it may already be too late.

However, it was the teachers' union that, like sheep, was so willing to let a wolf lead their flock.

The teacher's union hates the country, too; they just didn't expect their comrade to come for them after helping to put him in power.

Give the people what they want, and they'll be sure to get what they deserve. NYC Teachers are learning that lesson the hard way.

High 'Marx' indeed.

  Editor's Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's socialist takeover.


Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

