The Hand That Feeds: Commie Mamdani Wants to Take a Big Bite Out of NYC Teacher's Pension Fund

He's barely been in office for a month, and NYC residents are already learning the hard way that the warmth of collectivism promised by self-described socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani was a lie.

He promised free buses, city-run grocery stores, and rent freezes. So far, he's delivered feces-covered sidewalks, uncollected piles of rat-infested garbage, and homeless people left to freeze to death in a snowstorm.

Of course, none of that's his fault. He blames Kathy Hochul and the state for failing to tax the rich out of existence to fund his socialist utopia, leaving the city with a substantial budget deficit.

Unwilling to be deterred by the financial shortfall, the cash-strapped commie introduced his plan B at a city budget meeting.

It includes:

property tax hikes

cutting the police budget

raiding the city's pension fund

That pension fund would include the city's teachers' union, which enthusiastically supported Mamdani for mayor. They endorsed him, campaigned for him, raised money for him, and turned out to vote for him. Now it appears their pension fund will also pay for his socialist agenda.

NYC public school teachers voted overwhelmingly for Mamdani.



The United Federation of Teachers, representing NYC public school teachers, endorsed Mamdani, with 64% of delegates voting for him.



He’s now raiding their pension fund. — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) February 18, 2026

Unfortunately, it's not just the teachers who are going pay the price for New York's socialist downfall. Police, if there are any left after he guts the department, firefighters, and all city workers stand to lose out as well.

Mamdani went from "tax the rich" to "let's raid the retirement funds of the normies" in about six weeks.



Welcome to socialism New York City.



Hope you enjoy the ride. — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) February 17, 2026

Like most abusive relationships, Zohran doesn't want to hurt the residents of NYC; he's being forced to do it.

Here's Mamdani in his own words.

🚨 BREAKING: Ugandan Mayor Zohran Mamdani is now receiving widespread backlash after his "solution" of raising property taxes would harm HUGE SWATHS of New Yorkers directly — not just the "ultra-wealthy"



You got DUPED by a 3rd world COMMUNIST SCAMMER.pic.twitter.com/FW0xa1ABsL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 18, 2026

Mamdani said “We are forced to raid the rainy day fund, retiree health benefits reserve, AND increase property taxes”.



Force is a word communist hate while campaigning but love after they win elections.



This is just the beginning for NYC.



pic.twitter.com/eIm3kr9mk3 — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) February 18, 2026

See. He doesn't want to; he's being forced to, it's not his fault.

Zohran Mamdani and New York City before and after the election pic.twitter.com/bcCRzBxEPE — Skscartoon (@skscartoon) February 19, 2026

Voters are starting to wake up to the scam, but it may already be too late.

BREAKING - NYC residents can’t believe Mamdani is doing none of the free programs he promised and is instead raising taxes.



“He promised free buses, free food, and that rent was going to go down.



None of that is happening.



He’s raising taxes and draining the rainy day fund.” pic.twitter.com/GTiRQs39aU — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 19, 2026

However, it was the teachers' union that, like sheep, was so willing to let a wolf lead their flock.

NYC Teachers: “But I voted for you!”

Mamdani:”Very compelling, now face the wall!” https://t.co/MSRAPAJU9F pic.twitter.com/OumElr5pGu — DrManhattanMD (@MahattanDocMD) February 18, 2026

I love when he points it out himself. pic.twitter.com/uv1z2Be3Fu — The Critical Thinker (@MAdnan1284) February 19, 2026

The teacher's union hates the country, too; they just didn't expect their comrade to come for them after helping to put him in power.

These NYC teachers are getting an education in Communism. I hope they give it high ‘Marx’! — JudgeRedd (@RinoH8er) February 18, 2026

Give the people what they want, and they'll be sure to get what they deserve. NYC Teachers are learning that lesson the hard way.

High 'Marx' indeed.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.





