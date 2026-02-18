Hey Look! NYC Mayor Mamdani Found Spending He MIGHT Be Willing to Cut for Budget Shortfall Reasons

Earlier today we covered the story of the Brooklyn borough president who endorsed Zohran Mamdani who is now concerned that the "warmth of socialism" politician who has been elected mayor could cause some of the people he represents to lose their homes because of his potential support for raising property taxes:

Mayor Mamdani on Tuesday gave Gov. Hochul an ultimatum, saying that if the governor doesn't raise taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and corporations, despite her continued resistance to the idea, he’d be forced to implement a steep property tax hike. That proposed 9.5% hike, which Mamdani framed as the city’s nuclear option, would be the first of its kind since 2003. “We remain firmly within a budget crisis,” the mayor said at the City Hall announcement of his preliminary budget plan, which represents the first step in the budget negotiation process.

In our story about, we took a little jab at Mamdani for only looking to raise taxes to cover the "free stuff" utopia he's trying to construct, but we must admit to being wrong.

New York City's huge budget shortfall seems to have made Mamdani actually consider cutting spending... on the police department:

BUDGET CUTS: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani aims to cancel 5,000 NYPD officer hires and proposes a cut to the department's budget to address the city's deficit. https://t.co/PRmpodkVU6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2026

Well, Mamdani did provide a clue not all that long ago:

It’s almost like he told everybody what he was gonna do https://t.co/O9dEzuG3Lk pic.twitter.com/lNm3E8Rfmy — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 18, 2026

Can't say we didn't see that one coming!

What could go wrong? He’s literally doing defund the police while freezing rents and raising property taxes.



Hope you sold while the going was good. https://t.co/nShD3knmEw — John Carney (@carney) February 18, 2026

Are the bus rides at least free yet? No? DAMN!

NYC knew he was pro-criminal and anti-cop when they voted him in. So, they voted for a crime wave. Now, they're going to get it. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 18, 2026

It certainly appears that way.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover that's ALREADY having horrible consequences.

