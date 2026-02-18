From Grief to Gratitude: D.C. Grandma Tears Up Thanking Trump for Caring About...
Hey Look! NYC Mayor Mamdani Found Spending He MIGHT Be Willing to Cut for Budget Shortfall Reasons

Doug P. | 6:43 PM on February 18, 2026
Artist Angie

Earlier today we covered the story of the Brooklyn borough president who endorsed Zohran Mamdani who is now concerned that the "warmth of socialism" politician who has been elected mayor could cause some of the people he represents to lose their homes because of his potential support for raising property taxes

Mayor Mamdani on Tuesday gave Gov. Hochul an ultimatum, saying that if the governor doesn't raise taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and corporations, despite her continued resistance to the idea, he’d be forced to implement a steep property tax hike.

That proposed 9.5% hike, which Mamdani framed as the city’s nuclear option, would be the first of its kind since 2003.

“We remain firmly within a budget crisis,” the mayor said at the City Hall announcement of his preliminary budget plan, which represents the first step in the budget negotiation process.

In our story about, we took a little jab at Mamdani for only looking to raise taxes to cover the "free stuff" utopia he's trying to construct, but we must admit to being wrong. 

New York City's huge budget shortfall seems to have made Mamdani actually consider cutting spending... on the police department: 

Well, Mamdani did provide a clue not all that long ago:

Can't say we didn't see that one coming! 

Are the bus rides at least free yet? No? DAMN!

It certainly appears that way. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover that's ALREADY having horrible consequences. 

Editor's Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's socialist takeover that's ALREADY having horrible consequences.

