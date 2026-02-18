CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's...
NYC Politician Who Endorsed Mamdani Now Concerned the 'Warmth of Socialism' Could Cost People Their Homes

Doug P. | 11:10 AM on February 18, 2026
Meme screenshot

One of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's campaign promises was to end sweeps of homeless encampments in parts of the city. That had horrible consequences during the brutal cold snap last month: 

Mamdani is now going back on that promise because his "warmth of socialism" administration immediately had horrible consequences: 

The next thing you know we're going to learn that all the "free" stuff he promised won't actually be free.

Mamdani has also floated the possibility of jacking up property taxes:

Mayor Mamdani on Tuesday gave Gov. Hochul an ultimatum, saying that if the governor doesn't raise taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and corporations, despite her continued resistance to the idea, he’d be forced to implement a steep property tax hike.

That proposed 9.5% hike, which Mamdani framed as the city’s nuclear option, would be the first of its kind since 2003.

“We remain firmly within a budget crisis,” the mayor said at the City Hall announcement of his preliminary budget plan, which represents the first step in the budget negotiation process.

Somebody like Mamdani will of course never consider another idea: Cutting spending.

The president of the borough of Queens said that could cause residents to lose their homes: 

Ryan Girdusky had a reminder about who this particular local leader supported in the mayoral race: 

Never fails. Richards endorsed Mamdani "citing the need for a fighter against the Trump administration to protect immigrant and working-class rights." His TDS got in the way of common sense to protect his own residents. 

Just so long as the guy doesn't flee the consequences of what he voted for and then vote for the same kind of insane policies wherever he ends up living, because that happens far too often. 

*****

