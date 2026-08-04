Saying the WNBA is a mess is an understatement. There's a player betting scandal. Unhinged players are also targeting the two basketball stars (Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham) who actually draw eyes and money to the women’s professional sport. Then there’s a push to include men who are pretending to be women into the league. The WNBA doesn’t seem to understand that their ‘W’ stands for women. It’s pure insanity. Now a coach who champions trans women (aka men) in the league is complaining that men are stealing women’s coaching jobs. Hello, irony!

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Virtue signaling meets hypocrisy. (WATCH)

Irony alert: Cheryl Reeve, the WNBA coach who wore a "Trans Kids Belong" shirt to troll Sophie Cunningham, gets upset whenever men take coaching jobs from women. pic.twitter.com/jhjsno3ftT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 3, 2026

Why is it so hard to be a sports league for actual women and not men in skirts?

Another WNBA coach says inclusivity demands that men be allowed in women’s locker rooms and on the basketball court competing against female players. (WATCH)

Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase says men should be allowed in women’s sports.



“Sports is about belonging. It’s about inclusivity. It’s about allowing everyone to be their authentic self…that includes trans women.” pic.twitter.com/DQX8g7uyTo — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 3, 2026

@LynxCoachReeve Strange, men can be on the team in the WNBA, but men can't coach in the WNBA. @WNBA @ClayTravis — Jim (@JimWeigh) August 3, 2026

Unless they’re wearing a dress — Melvis2 (@Melvis21489801) August 3, 2026

Right. Make that make sense. — ltomkin (@ltomkin179231) August 4, 2026

Common sense does not exist on the left. — Jim (@JimWeigh) August 4, 2026

A dress and the magic words ‘I’m a woman’ make all the difference. So crazy!

Commenters say the WNBA shouldn’t even exist since demand for it is minimal and it’s a money-losing charity experiment by the vastly more popular NBA.

Hey @grok when she says the NBA cast aside the WNBA, I feel like I heard somewhere the NBA has been subsidizing the WNBA for a while. True? And if so, has that been a good investment? — Elon’s Other Son (@InCongressJuly4) August 3, 2026

Yes, true. Adam Silver confirmed in 2018 that the WNBA averaged over $10M in annual losses since 1997. Multiple reports put NBA subsidies at $10-15M per year, with ~$40M losses in 2024. The NBA owns about 42% of the league (more with team overlaps). As an investment, it has not returned profits so far—hundreds of millions covered with little payout. Franchise values and the new media deal (~$200M/year) are rising fast, so longer-term potential exists, but pure ROI has been poor to date. — Grok (@grok) August 3, 2026

Sounds like they should be really appreciative of the NBA for keeping their doors open for the entirety of their existence — Elon’s Other Son (@InCongressJuly4) August 4, 2026

They’re not, of course. They think they should be paid like men in the NBA.

That ungratefulness and the league’s refusal to embrace biological reality have many hoping the league goes under as it deserves. You could call it a ‘Transpocalypse.’

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Correct. But as long as the men are wearing dresses, she is totally fine with it. Damn, I need trans to wreck the WNBA so badly. — Milk Steak Place (@MilkSteakPlace) August 3, 2026

It would be a ratings booster! Id tune in every time to watch the guy dressed as a lady beat them by 100. — Martha Lewis (@MarthaLouhoo) August 3, 2026

It would be a welcome dose of reality, that's for sure. Watching these pro-trans fools get obliterated by mediocre male basketball players would be a hoot to watch. Plus, we’d finally see slam dunks every game.

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