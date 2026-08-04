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Balls on the Sidelines: Pro-Trans WNBA Coach Gripes About Men Stealing Women's Coaching Jobs

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on August 04, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Saying the WNBA is a mess is an understatement. There's a player betting scandal. Unhinged players are also targeting the two basketball stars (Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham) who actually draw eyes and money to the women’s professional sport. Then there’s a push to include men who are pretending to be women into the league. The WNBA doesn’t seem to understand that their ‘W’ stands for women. It’s pure insanity. Now a coach who champions trans women (aka men) in the league is complaining that men are stealing women’s coaching jobs. Hello, irony!

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Virtue signaling meets hypocrisy. (WATCH)

Why is it so hard to be a sports league for actual women and not men in skirts?

Another WNBA coach says inclusivity demands that men be allowed in women’s locker rooms and on the basketball court competing against female players. (WATCH)

A dress and the magic words ‘I’m a woman’ make all the difference. So crazy!

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Commenters say the WNBA shouldn’t even exist since demand for it is minimal and it’s a money-losing charity experiment by the vastly more popular NBA.

Yes, true. Adam Silver confirmed in 2018 that the WNBA averaged over $10M in annual losses since 1997. Multiple reports put NBA subsidies at $10-15M per year, with ~$40M losses in 2024. The NBA owns about 42% of the league (more with team overlaps).

As an investment, it has not returned profits so far—hundreds of millions covered with little payout. Franchise values and the new media deal (~$200M/year) are rising fast, so longer-term potential exists, but pure ROI has been poor to date.

— Grok (@grok) August 3, 2026

They’re not, of course. They think they should be paid like men in the NBA.

That ungratefulness and the league’s refusal to embrace biological reality have many hoping the league goes under as it deserves. You could call it a ‘Transpocalypse.’

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Correct. But as long as the men are wearing dresses, she is totally fine with it. Damn, I need trans to wreck the WNBA so badly.

— Milk Steak Place (@MilkSteakPlace) August 3, 2026

It would be a welcome dose of reality, that's for sure. Watching these pro-trans fools get obliterated by mediocre male basketball players would be a hoot to watch. Plus, we’d finally see slam dunks every game.

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NBA SPORTS TRANSGENDER WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION LGBTQ+

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