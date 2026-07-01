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Mother of Plaintiff in Supreme Court Case Says 'She' Just Wanted to Play the Sport 'She' Loves

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on July 01, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, NBC News led the way in giving out a trigger warning that its story on the Supreme Court upholding Title IX would contain the terms "biological male" and biological female." We guess we should let our readers know in advance that we're going to refer to transgender girls as boys.

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The Supreme Court is leaving it up to states to ban boys from joining girls' sports teams and sharing their locker rooms and showers. USA Today was ready to go with a piece by the mother of the plaintiff in the case, B.P.J., who just wanted to play the sport he loved … just not against other boys.

Heather Jackson writes:

My 16-year-old daughter, Becky Pepper-Jackson, wants what most kids want: to be herself and play the sport she loves with her friends. As a transgender girl, that simple wish took her all the way to the Supreme Court, where the justices ruled that our home state of West Virginia can bar her from playing school sports with her friends and peers. I always knew that no matter what the court decided, Becky would be a winner because she has shown all of us how to love, accept and be ourselves no matter the outcome.

I never imagined sitting next to my child listening to our country’s highest court debate her future and watching her become a leader in the fight for our trans kids’ civil rights. As mothers, we want to protect our children from the big, bad world as long as we can. We hope and pray they can keep the innocence of youth as long as possible. But my Becky had to grow up fast.

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He had a good run.

Kristen Waggoner, president and CEO of the Alliance Defending Freedom, adds some much-needed perspective.

The post continues:

… in the girls’ locker room. Sadly, Adaleia stopped playing the school sports she loved due to B.P.J.’s ongoing presence in girls’ sports and spaces.

But we’ll probably be lucky if those girls get even a passing mention—let alone a front-page photo.

This has been the pattern on this issue from far too many institutions of power. Boys’ feelings are the focus. Girls’ safety, fairness, and opportunity take a back seat. 

I’m so thankful today that the Supreme Court reversed that pattern, acknowledged the reality of biological sex, and remembered the girls.

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USA Today was happy to share the plaintiff's sob story. It probably wasn't as happy to get ratioed so badly.

***

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SUPREME COURT TITLE IX TRANSGENDER WEST VIRGINIA

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