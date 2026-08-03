That Absolute Coward Tony Fauci: Aaron Rodgers Nukes the COVID Gnome From Orbit

Today begins the first full week of training camp for teams across the NFL. The rookies have been drafted, free agents have been signed, and the teams have been assembled. The die-hard fans pour in just to watch practice. Who makes the team? Who gets cut? Last year no longer matters; from the champs to the chumps, everyone is tied for first place today, and the focus is 100 percent on football.

Advertisement

Well, except, maybe, in Pittsburgh.

Today, ESPN's Pat McAfee broadcast his show live from Steelers training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Hello beautiful people..



WE ARE LIVE FROM LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nWq3OPpW1o — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 3, 2026

You're not going to find a more football-crazed town than Pittsburgh, and McAfee was prepared with a lineup of players, former players, and coaches. The show was going to be all football, all day. Or so the host thought.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has announced that he will retire after this year, appeared on the show. McAfee was eager to talk about how the former MVP and future Hall of Famer felt as he prepared for his final season under center.

'I'm gonna plead the 5th,' quipped Rodgers. 'Like that absolute coward, Tony Fauci.'

Watch:

Rodgers had no desire to talk about football after seeing the COVID Gnome hide behind the 5th at a Congressional hearing. He had an axe to grind, and with good reason, as McAfee reminded his viewers.

"I feel great about it..



I told you I would be on the right side of history"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive https://t.co/dEWpmSNxSP pic.twitter.com/ldRjSrWNAB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 3, 2026

He was on the right side of history, and he earned this 'I told you so' moment. There was no one more vilified than Rodgers in 2021. He stood up to the COVID idiocy and was labeled an anti-vaxer because he was allergic to one of the ingredients. He called out the ridiculousness of empty stadiums and players being forced to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Until they lined up 6 inches apart on the line of scrimmage. Which was completely safe because everyone knows viruses never jump offside.

Rodgers was right about Fauci then, and he’s right about Fauci now. https://t.co/LMuJcBd4Up — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 3, 2026

Aaron Roger's appearance on the @PatMcAfeeShow today was absolutely glorious. — Yinzer G (@yinzer_g) August 3, 2026

Aaron Rodgers putting Tony "The Fifth" Fauci on blast is a wonderful thing to see. pic.twitter.com/o4oI1tilfY — Albert Latham (@albert1776) August 3, 2026

By the way, back in 2021, after he was all but named public health enemy number one, Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 season, threw 34 TDs, and put up a league-leading 111.9 QBR.

Are we rooting for him to rub it in Fauci's face and do something similar with the Steelers this year?

We plead the 5th.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.







