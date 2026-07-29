Fauci Wanted to Plead the Fifth but Have His Lawyer Do the Talking and Rand Paul Was NOT Having It

As we mentioned earlier, Dr. Anthony Fauci went full Lois Lerner by invoking the Fifth Amendment during today's Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing. It's possible that the release of Fauci's government diary helped his lawyers decide that they would advise him to take the Fifth. One of Fauci's attorneys also tried to play a little game that didn't go over well with Committee chair Rand Paul, and we'll get to that in a second.

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It's clearly time to put the blanket preemptive pardon that Fauci received from President Autopen to the test.

Dr. Fauci is refusing to answer any questions, asserting his fifth amendment rights in response to all questions. Fauci belongs in prison for the rest of his life. A shameful & cowardly exit from public stage for one of the biggest liars in US history. pic.twitter.com/rYJIMveCLa — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 29, 2026

Dr. Fauci says he will invoke his fifth amendment rights and refuse to answer questions today. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 29, 2026

Fauci's strategy seemed to be to take the Fifth and remain silent but have his lawyer spin on his behalf, but that didn't go well for the attorney.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul just had Capitol Police EJECT Anthony Fauci's attorney from the building after he REFUSED to stop screaming during the hearing



Lock this guy up too.



This is one big Fauci crime syndicate. pic.twitter.com/D8ibme62bB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 29, 2026

Sorry, dude, but that wasn't going to fly!

This image is priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/yXikVxgeEx — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) July 29, 2026

For a guy who says he did absolutely nothing wrong, he has an army of lawyers and a blanket preemptive pardon. Go figure.

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