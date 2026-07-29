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Fauci Wanted to Plead the Fifth but Have His Lawyer Do the Talking and Rand Paul Was NOT Having It

Doug P. | 9:55 AM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

As we mentioned earlier, Dr. Anthony Fauci went full Lois Lerner by invoking the Fifth Amendment during today's Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing. It's possible that the release of Fauci's government diary helped his lawyers decide that they would advise him to take the Fifth. One of Fauci's attorneys also tried to play a little game that didn't go over well with Committee chair Rand Paul, and we'll get to that in a second.

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It's clearly time to put the blanket preemptive pardon that Fauci received from President Autopen to the test. 

Fauci's strategy seemed to be to take the Fifth and remain silent but have his lawyer spin on his behalf, but that didn't go well for the attorney. 

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Sorry, dude, but that wasn't going to fly!

For a guy who says he did absolutely nothing wrong, he has an army of lawyers and a blanket preemptive pardon. Go figure. 

*****

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