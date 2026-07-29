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Frenzy on X After Fauci Refuses to Answer Congress: Users Call Him Coward and Demand Accountability

justmindy
justmindy | 9:31 AM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

The freak Fauci has decided to take the Fifth and not answer questions before Congress today. The response on X is absolutely frenzied.

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He's a coward. American already knew that.

Some were oracles.

He's probably right.

That really is a shame.

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For a guy who used to really care about what the public thought of him, he apparently has decided looking like a fool is the new hotness.

Oh, he absolutely believes he is better than the rest of America. He even thinks he knows better than other Doctors.

He has the right, but it still is wrong.

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That's the correct view of his testimony today.

It's also very disappointing to people who deserve answers. 

And always has been.

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ANTHONY FAUCI CONGRESS HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE JONATHAN TURLEY VACCINES

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