Frenzy on X After Fauci Refuses to Answer Congress: Users Call Him Coward and Demand Accountability

The freak Fauci has decided to take the Fifth and not answer questions before Congress today. The response on X is absolutely frenzied.

BREAKING: Dr. Fauci pleads the 5th amendment during his opening statement & says he will decline to answer questions before Congress today! — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 29, 2026

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He's a coward. American already knew that.

I called it yesterday on the podcast that he would evoke the fifth. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2026

Some were oracles.

Wow: Fauci takes the Fifth, and refuses to answer any questions at this morning's committee hearing. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 29, 2026

...Fauci's calculus is that his allies in the media will cover and excuse his invocation while he avoids having to address the contradictions from his own diary with what he has previously said. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 29, 2026

He's probably right.

It's too bad this hearing isn't happening at 8:30 pm so we could take shots every time Fauci takes the 5th. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) July 29, 2026

That really is a shame.

It’s Fauci’s right to take the 5th but it doesn’t look good to sit there and refuse to answer whether there’s even a folder in front him. Sen Paul asks one incriminating answer after another, while Fauci takes the 5th so Sen Paul warns Fauci further action will be sought since… pic.twitter.com/FLSjvyGaBY — Mars (@Mars01722137923) July 29, 2026

For a guy who used to really care about what the public thought of him, he apparently has decided looking like a fool is the new hotness.

Gary Peters embarrasses Michigan and Fauci takes the 5th. pic.twitter.com/GksKfOptWd — Clifford (@CliffordPart2) July 29, 2026

Fauci, much like the rest of the clowns, feels he is above you and me. He’s basically saying let them eat cake. Well let’s get to baking folks…. pic.twitter.com/S1WQZj99a6 — 🇺🇸Kalliope🇺🇸 (@kalliope813) July 29, 2026

Oh, he absolutely believes he is better than the rest of America. He even thinks he knows better than other Doctors.

Fauci Takes the takes the fifth amendment at hearing! A man with Nothing to hide doesn’t do this!! What a Criminal & Liar narcissist! — Shoshana (@Susan12191962) July 29, 2026

He has the right, but it still is wrong.

Dr Death Fauci takes the 5th and will not answer questions. pic.twitter.com/nyGrAsYIW5 — Paul C (@PaulCAmerica1st) July 29, 2026

The smug POS Fauci takes the 5th! pic.twitter.com/FnU5ssUABI — The Silent Majority (@siIentmajority) July 29, 2026

Watch how many times Fauci takes the Fifth today.



Each one is a public admission that the truth is worse than the Fifth. https://t.co/5XLnXBG6vP — SULLY (@SULLY10X) July 29, 2026

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That's the correct view of his testimony today.

Dr. Fauci is making liberal use of the 5th.



It's his right.



It also looks very bad.



They aren't asking any "Have you stopped beating your wife?" style questions.



A strictly freaking science question was just asked!



And he takes the 5th.



It's his right. — Macabre Hammer (@HammerMacabre) July 29, 2026

It's also very disappointing to people who deserve answers.

BREAKING: FAUCI TAKES THE FIFTH.



No accountability. No honesty.



Dr. Fauci is a disgrace. — Alex Zdan (@ActualAlexZ) July 29, 2026

And always has been.

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