Denver City Council Debates Adding Slavery Acknowledgement to Meetings

Denver … it's the city that voted for Ethiopian immigrant and Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros to be its Democratic nominee for Congress. As we've reported, Kiros has expounded on the importance of electing more people from the "Global South" (the DSA term for everywhere that isn't the United States, Canada, Europe, or Australia … the First World, basically). She also denies she's a communist, while pointing out that some "big tent" Democrats call themselves capitalists.

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In other words, Denver is lost. The city council has already been opening its meetings by reading a land acknowledgement, but now the city council is debating the finer details of adding a "slavery acknowledgement" before meetings.

Denver City Council debating reading a “slavery acknowledgment” at the start of meetings in addition to the “land acknowledgment” to talk about how terrible America is



Councilwoman Shontel Lewis who proposed it says it might be “uncomfortable” for white people.



The… pic.twitter.com/AvcWVNSHzX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 3, 2026

The post continues:

… acknowledgement calls for reparations and says our country’s economy and infrastructure was built on slavery and it’s still like that today. They’re currently debating if it’s “inclusive” enough. Total clown show

Colorado was never a slave state. Slavery was abolished in 1865. The territory of Colorado joined the Union in 1876. Amount of slaves before joining the union was zero. — Veru Latino (@VeruLatino) August 3, 2026

Moving out of Denver was one of the best decisions I ever made.



I watched the decline happen in real time. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) August 3, 2026

I’d like to acknowledge Western Civilization, without which no other acknowledgments would be possible. — Joshua Sterling (@JoshSterlingLaw) August 3, 2026

Why is this even going on? Call the meeting to order and get to work. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — PaulaJamz96 (@thatsmypjamz) August 3, 2026

They must have solved the drug, crime, homeless and illegal immigrant problems in Denver if they have time to debate that. — Brad (@BradHendri5025) August 3, 2026

Council woman Shontel Lewis should immediately surrender any property she owns to her local Native American tribes... — Illuminati112358 (@DaVinci132134) August 3, 2026

With the understanding that these clowns are serious (and in charge of Denver, or anything for that matter) - this entire conversation is uncomfortable to anyone with a fully functional cerebral cortex. — brogliorose (@brogliorose) August 3, 2026

The goal is to make you hate yourself and your country.

That's been achieved with people on the American political Left.



The next step is to replace your elected officials with foreigners. We're in this step right now.



The final step is they control you. — Unimpressed Buffalo (@unimpressedbufl) August 3, 2026

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Denver should immediately free any remaining slaves they hold. This has gone on long enough. — Jonathan Rolfe (@JonathanAKRolfe) August 3, 2026

Apparently, at the end of last month, council member Shonel Lewis also introduced a "labor acknowledgement."

Someone pointed out that Lewis also faced felony charges for stealing thousands of dollars of social services while working at the food stamp office. So, of course, they elected her.

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