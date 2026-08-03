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Denver City Council Debates Adding Slavery Acknowledgement to Meetings

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 03, 2026
Meme

Denver … it's the city that voted for Ethiopian immigrant and Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros to be its Democratic nominee for Congress. As we've reported, Kiros has expounded on the importance of electing more people from the "Global South" (the DSA term for everywhere that isn't the United States, Canada, Europe, or Australia … the First World, basically). She also denies she's a communist, while pointing out that some "big tent" Democrats call themselves capitalists.

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In other words, Denver is lost. The city council has already been opening its meetings by reading a land acknowledgement, but now the city council is debating the finer details of adding a "slavery acknowledgement" before meetings.

The post continues:

… acknowledgement calls for reparations and says our country’s economy and infrastructure was built on slavery and it’s still like that today.

They’re currently debating if it’s “inclusive” enough.

Total clown show

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Apparently, at the end of last month, council member Shonel Lewis also introduced a "labor acknowledgement."

Someone pointed out that Lewis also faced felony charges for stealing thousands of dollars of social services while working at the food stamp office. So, of course, they elected her.

***

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